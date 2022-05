Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was ejected for arguing balls and strikes with the home plate umpire. Yet, he was actually right to do so. Electronic strike zone, anyone? The system currently being tested in MLB-affiliated leagues could make its way to the bigs if moments like the one in Friday afternoon’s game between the Cubs and Diamondbacks continue to occur with regularity.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO