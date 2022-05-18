ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alanson, MI

Alanson agriscience students compete in state FFA Floriculture Skills contest

By Staff reports
Petoskey News Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YHS24_0fi0F6SV00

ALANSON —  Alanson High School agriscience students traveled to East Lansing on April 22 to compete in the FFA (Future Farmers of America) Floriculture Skills contest.

Alanson sent one team of five members: Aliza Guerreo, Mary Bley, Delaney Smith, Victoria Di Cesare, Ella Pressler, and alternate Sara Wochoski.

Students were given a 50-question knowledge test and a 50-question floral ID test. Students also had a practicum test which consisted of making a five-flower corsage with bow and a copy design.

With over 70 teams competing, Alanson’s team placed eighth in the state. Individually all team members were within the top 70, with Guerreo placing 11th in the state out of over 350 students. Guerreo also achieved her Student Certified Florist designation at the event.

Alanson’s agriscience instructor Donna Magill accompanied the students to East Lansing.

“I am so proud of these students. They have worked so hard and have had many amazing experiences this school year,” said Magill. “They have proven that their skills are on par with their peers around the state.”

The Agriscience and Natural Resources program is a career and technical course offered in collaboration with the Char-Em Intermediate School District. Students from any Char-Em high school can enroll in any CTE class offered in any district. For more information, contact your high school counselor.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Alanson agriscience students compete in state FFA Floriculture Skills contest

Petoskey News Review

