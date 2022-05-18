ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor Springs, MI

Harbor Springs City Council to begin fundraising for boardwalk project

By Sean Miller, The Petoskey News-Review
HARBOR SPRINGS — Monday's Harbor Springs City Council meeting again brought forward the issue of the city's deteriorating boardwalk and a general consensus to begin fundraising efforts.

City manager Victor Sinadinoski gave a brief history of the project and said he was hopeful they could begin construction on the western portion of the boardwalk beginning in 2023.

"What I'm hopeful for is that we will have 2023 construction but that is dependent on how much money we raise and what contractors are available, but I am hopeful this takes place next year," he said.

The historic bluff boardwalk, which overlooks downtown off of East Bluff Drive, has been in a state of deterioration since before 2017, when Harbor Springs city council members had some of their first discussions on replacing the aging walkway. At that time, they were looking at appropriating roughly $350,000 in the budget to renovate the structure, but funds had to be diverted for a FEMA watershed project.

Now, the boardwalk has been condemned, and will be closed to pedestrians this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ARf2v_0fi0ErWg00

Sinadinoski's suggestion is to start fundraising immediately and to take a look at where the city's fundraising efforts stand towards the end of the September.

"If we're comfortable enough with where we are at then we could start bidding out the project," he said. "Alternatively, if we have more money then we can also start saving for the eastern section. I am confident though that we can raise the money from the community to rebuild at least the western section of the boardwalk."

The council decided in a general consensus to move forward with fundraising efforts.

Those wanting to donate can do so through the Harbor Springs Boardwalk Preservation — a nonprofit set up to help collect funds — or by donating directly to the city.

The nonprofit's website is at www.harborspringsboardwalkpreservation.org and the city's is www.cityofharborsprings.com.

Contact reporter Sean Miller at smiller@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @seanmillerpnr , and Instagram, @sean_everest .

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Harbor Springs City Council to begin fundraising for boardwalk project

