BALTIMORE (AP) — Rougned Odor managed his second game-winning hit in three days as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 in 11 innings on Sunday. The Orioles won two of three and won a series against Tampa Bay for the first time since July 31–Aug. 2, 2020, when Baltimore managed a three-game sweep at home.

