Harbor Springs, MI

Harbor Springs students bring home industrial technology skills awards

By Staff reports
Petoskey News Review
 4 days ago

HARBOR SPRINGS — Harbor Springs Public Schools woodworking and drafting students were able to resume entering projects in the annual MITES competition this year.

MITES is the Michigan Industrial Technology Education Society where schools from across the state hold a competition for a large variety of projects that cover technology and industrial arts. Harbor Springs students competed in both drafting and woodworking this year.

The results of their hard work were showed with Elaine Nickel receiving the Divisional Award for Architectural Drafting for Juniors and Seniors for her framing house and plans. This was judged as the most outstanding architectural project for all of the junior and senior projects in architectural drafting.

Teddy Krieger received first place for his wake surfboard, Taylor Dickenson and Makayla Ramsay took first place for building a nightstand, Ben McShannock had first place with his jewelry box and Connor Breckenfeld also had a first place with his vase. Stewart Osterlund took second place with a cedar cooler table, Evan Kring and Wyatt Warner took second place with a cutting board set and Chase LaFaive took second with a pen. Jack Blanck took fifth place with a gun cabinet, Brady Keiser took eighth place with a rocking chair set and table, MC Davis took eighth place with a bottle holder and Brady Anderson took ninth place with a jewelry box.

Education
fox2detroit.com

Police dismantle meth lab, arrest 2 during northern Michigan drug bust

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police found a meth lab and arrested two people during a drug bust earlier this month in northern Michigan. The Emmet County Sheriff's Office contacted Michigan State Police's Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement on May 9 about a possible meth lab at a home. Authorities executed a search warrant that evening at the home on Tower Road in Pleasant View Township.
EMMET COUNTY, MI
