Strange times in the auto market --- used cars more expensive than their new counterparts. Houston used car prices have increased by 22% in the last year. In fact, used cars that are a year old or younger with fewer than 15,000 miles on them could sell for more than their new counterparts. Julie Blackly of iSeeCars explains. "When people can't find new car, and they come across a slightly used one that is a year old - and they will gladly pay a premium for it!"

Used Car Prices Still Climbing

Believe it or not, in Houston, some used cars are more expensive than their new counterparts. A slightly used Chevrolet Trailblazer sells for over 5 thousand dollars more than a shiny new one! Blackley found in her latest study. "Dealers right now in Houston are marking new car prices up but also on the used car side inventory is so scarce that they will mark up used cars MORE than what you would pay for the same car new version." For example, a family wants a new Suburban before their summer vacation, can't find one, and they wind up buying a used one with fewer than 15 thousand miles on it, and they're happy to pay more than $ 7,500 dollars more for it than a new Suburban.

click here to see the study

Top 5 Used Cars More Expensive than New Cars in Houston

Used Chevrolet Trailblazer - $5,229 more expensive than new Used Dodge Charger - $5,071 more expensive than new Used Ford Mustang Mach-E - $6,488 more expensive than new Used Kia K5 - $3,551 more expensive than new Chevrolet Suburban - $7,561 more expensive than new

