Real Estate Reckoning: Economists Warn of Housing Bubble

With home prices soaring to record highs, inventory low and demand remaining high despite inflation and other economic headwinds, the housing market continues to hum along at a historic clip. But as with other areas of the economy, there are new warning lights on the dashboard. Former Trump White House economist Stephen Moore compares this to a 2008-style housing bubble that could burst, with bloated home values and mortgage payments at an all-time high as homeowners are squeezed by inflation. Texas economists have recently seen a similar bubble in our housing market.

Local real estate experts don't quite see this as a 2008 scenario, but they are noticing a slowdown. "I see it more as a soft landing," says Mark Johnson, president of Texas-based JPAR Real Estate . "Right now I would say we're going 125 miles per hour, and we're going to slow down to 100."

"So it's still fast, but we've seen a pretty significant slowdown just in the last few weeks," Johnson continues.

Among the concerning statistics...home prices are up nearly 20% from just one year ago, while the average monthly mortgage payment is 70% higher than before the pandemic. "The cost of the average mortgage has gone up about $350 over the last few months," says Johnson. "That's going to put a damper on some first-time homebuyers."

"This week, we saw the largest single jump in home price declines," he tells KTRH. "21-percent of all homes listed dropped their price in the past week."

Based on these trends, along with surging prices for gas, food, and other living expenses, some economists believe struggling homeowners could fall behind on their mortgages or end up abandoning them altogether, leading to a foreclosure crisis like in 2008.

Johnson disagrees, noting today's market has something that was missing then. "There's just simply more demand than supply," he says. "So even if someone is in trouble with their mortgage, someone else is ready to take their place...25% of homes are still selling instantly, the minute they're listed."