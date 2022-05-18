ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-profile swing state primary too close to call

By Jack Durschlag
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUSPENSE-YLVANIA - Swing state's high-profile GOP Senate primary too close to call. Continue reading …. END OF THE ROAD - Trump-endorsed incumbent suffers stunning primary loss after scandals. Continue reading …. ALLIANCE EXPANDING - Finland, Sweden file NATO applications — but one member nation objects. Continue reading …....

I'm a doctor and a Democrat, and I won't let the mob force me to choose between the two

The high-profile back-and-forth between Elon Musk and Twitter has jump started a national conversation about the broader re-alignment of our cultural priorities and ideology. In the face of blowback from progressives, Musk has argued that today’s Democratic Party, "has been hijacked by extremists," morphing fellow center-left liberals like myself to align with current perspectives of those held by conservatives.
Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
Clinton campaign manager drops 'bombshell' exposing Clinton and media mob's years-long Russia hoax

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett walked viewers through Robby Mook's testimony in the Trump-Russia trial Friday night, on "Hannity." GREGG JARRETT: [Clinton] personally approved the scheme to peddle phony collusion information to the media, that dropped like a bombshell by her own campaign manager, Robby Mook. And it seemed so incredibly foolish for the defense of all people to have called Mook to the witness stand. It's fundamental in trying cases, never call a witness to the stand that only helps you a little bit, because the downside of hurting you tremendously is quite severe. And sure enough, that's what happened. I mean, Mook helped a little bit, marginally, by saying, well, we the campaign didn't put up Sussmann going to the FBI to lie to them. What the campaign intended is irrelevant. What's material is what Sussmann's intent was, and his intent has already been demonstrated by the evidence in the testimony. He put his lie to the FBI in writing. So now he's only left with some rather vacuous defenses.
