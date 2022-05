COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been arrested on multiple charges after firing at officers during a nearly six hour standoff. On May 19, at approximately 10:45 pm., officers with the Columbus Police Department were dispatched to 3838 Westgate Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers encountered a female victim outside of the residence who reported that she had been assaulted by her husband and that he was in possession of a handgun.

