There are two public art projects happening in downtown Jefferson. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Tower View Team Chair Deb McGinn says local artist Roger Aegerter is laying out the design of his second mural on the alley side of ShineOn Design building on the north side of the downtown square. McGinn notes the first mural “Eyes on Washington” is a geometric design on the backside of Mid-Iowa Insurance/Jefferson Iowa Realty building last year, which was done through a Paint Iowa Beautiful grant. She talks about how the first mural was used by the public.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO