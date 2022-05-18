Guthrie County Supervisors Denied County Held Tax Sale Properties

Absentee ballots are now accepted in Guthrie County for the June 7th primary and there are some things to be aware of. With the new redistricting map, all registered voters will get a postcard in the mail alerting them about their new polling location. Under Iowa law, voters must be notified between 20 and seven days prior to the primary and general elections. According to the Secretary of State’s office, those mailings are now out.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO