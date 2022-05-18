Galesburg Christian fielded its first girls soccer team this spring. How did the Lions do?

GALESBURG — Galesburg Christian School was founded in 1996.

In the early years of the institution's existence, high school boys basketball and girls volleyball were the only sports offered.

There's a lot more Lions these days.

On the high school varsity level, GCS currently fields boys and girls basketball, boys and girls volleyball and boys and girls soccer teams.

The latter bunch took the pitch for the first time in the school's history this spring, and the Lions went 3-5 overall.

The GCS girls soccer squad ended its season Monday, May 9 with a 6-2 victory over Quad Cities Christian School. The Lions also downed the Huskies of Tri-State Christian School twice — a 5-2 win on May 3 and a 1-0 victory came on April 12th.

Galesburg Christian was inexperienced in 2022, but the Lions displayed heart, and learned along the way.

"This team grew so much throughout the year. We have a couple of girls who have played soccer previously, but most of them are new to the sport," GCS girls soccer coach Bob Nutzhorn said. "They worked hard, played as a team, and showed that teamwork and hard work pay off.

"They all kept the mindset that they could get better, they could improve their skills and knowledge of the game," Nutzhorn added. "That willingness to be coachable and work hard at getting better was so rewarding as a coach."

"I am very proud of how hard they worked to learn the game and learn how to play together," said Amber Reynolds, the Lions' athletic director. "The girls look forward to practicing together in the offseason and continue to grow the program."

Seventh grader best of bunch

Sophomore Kaela Hall and Grace Potter served as the captains of the Lions.

And Potter is only a seventh grader.

"Grace was the best player not only on our team but in my opinion she was the best of any of the girls we faced this spring," Nutzhorn said. "She was our experienced player, and she helped carry the team.

"Kaela did a great job in goal even if she is quite new to the sport," Nutzhorn added.

Mother Nature caused 'lots of fits'

Like every other high school team in the Galesburg-area, Mother Nature affected Galesburg Christian.

"This year, the weather gave us a lot of fits," Nutzhorn said. "I do not enjoy coaching soccer in 45 degree rainy weather. This spring has been pretty tough — right up until we played our last game."

All the Lions should return

Every member of Nutzhorn's team will be around in the 2022-23 school year.

"We should have all of our players back," he said. "I am looking forward to that.

"I know every year that they play, they will grow. It will just take some time."

What area do the Lions need to focus on the most moving forward?

"Striking the ball," Nutzhorn said. "It seems so simple, but this is a huge area of growth that I would love to see over the offseason. We worked on technique, but it is still a new skill to many of them."

