Russell County, KY

Polston, incumbents fare well on Election Night

By Zac Oakes
lakercountry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a good night for incumbent candidates in Russell County as each incumbent candidate won re-election. In the Russell County Sheriff’s Race, Derek Polston won by receiving 5,618 votes compared to Nick...

lakercountry.com

lakercountry.com

Attorney General’s election violation hotline has numerous complaints from Russell, surrounding counties

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Election Violation Hotline received numerous complaints from Russell and surrounding counties during the primary election, either pre-election day, on election day, or after polls closed. In Russell County, the hotline received two complaints pre-election classified as “procedural questions.”. Five complaints were called in Clinton...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Marshall Todd wins Pulaski County Judge-Executive race

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Tuesday’s primary election, a new Pulaski County Judge-Executive will be sworn in next year. Marshall Todd is the Pulaski County Judge-Executive elect, beating incumbent Steve Kelley by more than four thousand votes. Todd said he was thrilled and surprised by the voter turnout...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Primary Election Results

Nearly 22% of registered voters turned out to vote in Tuesday’s Primary Election in Laurel County. 1,598 voters took advantage of early voting, 580 voted absentee by mail, 91 voted absentee in person and 8,407 voted on election day at one of the 15 vote centers around the county. Don McFadden won for Property Valuation Administrator with 37% of the vote, Tony Brown retained his position as County Clerk with 71% of the vote, Doug Bowling remains Coroner winning 54% of the vote. In other county races, John Crawford won for Magistrate District 1, Justin Williams won for Constable Distict 1, Steven Cornn won for Constable District 2, Bobby Overbay won for Magistrate District 3, Jeff Book took the Magistrate District 4 race, Travis Gregory won for Constable District 4, Billy Oakley won for Magistrate District 5 and Robert Smith won for Constable District 6. The other Magistrate and Constable posts were unapposed. In the city races, for Mayor of London Randall Weddle got 829 votes, Judd Weaver got 583 and Jacob Kirby 134. So Weddle and Weaver move on to the general election this fall. In the City Council contest the top 12 vote getters were, in order, Kip Jervis, Kelly Green, Holly Little, Donnie Lee Philpot, Justin Young, Marty Huff, Stacy Benge, Sherrie Mays, Wes Benge, Stewart Walker, Joshua Samples and Chase Carson. Those 12 move on to the general election where it will be pared down to the 6 that will sit on the council. For more details click here.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Scott County educator named 2022 Kentucky Education Association’s Teacher of the Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Lisa Hanson, a fourth-grade teacher at Northern Elementary in Scott County, was awarded the Kentucky Education Association (KEA) Award for Teaching Excellence this year. She has been a KEA member and taught in Scott County for more than 20 years. However, she never expected her hard work to be recognized above other public educators who serve their students.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

County by County (5/20/2022)

A month ago Laurel County was seeing about 16 to 18 per week, with about 35 to 40 right now. But she says that pales in comparison to the hundreds in the delta and omicron surges. WATCH | Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority hosting mobile mammogram screening event. Updated: 5 hours...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Rand Paul, Charles Booker will face off for Ky. US Senate seat

WAVE News - Tuesday night, May 17, 2022. Sen. McGarvey wins Democratic nomination to replace Ky. Congressman Yarmuth. Sen. Morgan McGarvey announced he has won the Democratic nomination for Congressman John Yarmuth’s seat. Bill Dieruf, Craig Greenberg win nominations for Louisville mayoral candidate. Updated: 5 hours ago. The two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Metcalfe County licensing event slated for June 14

EDMONTON — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will host a popup licensing event in Metcalfe County on Tuesday, June 14. The event will be held at the Metcalfe County Courthouse. The event is a part of the recent change that shifted licensing from circuit clerk offices to regional licensing facilities...
METCALFE COUNTY, KY
leoweekly.com

4 Things You May Have Missed From A Wild Kentucky Primary Night

Louisville was understandably mostly focused last night on who won our mayoral race and Congressional race. But, there were big races outside of the city, smaller races in Louisville and even some surprising performances from those who lost that deserve our attention, too. Here are some important takeaways that you...
LOUISVILLE, KY
TwoSq Media

The 1861 Civil War battle at Camp Wildcat was one of the first US Civil War battles in the country.

Kentucky is synonymous with the name wildcat. In fact, many wild cats are in abundance and indigenous to Kentucky. The University of Kentucky adopted the name "Wildcats" in 1909, after a 6-2 football victory over Illinois, according to the University of Kentucky. At the beginning of U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), the Battle of Camp Wildcat occurred near London, Ky., in 1861.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Barren County bridge reopens following weight limit issues

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Bridge on Berry Store Road over Buck Creek in Barren County is now reopened. A three ton weight limit is now posted for the bridge. For reference, this weight is less than an average school bus. The bridge had formerly been given a weight limit...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Beshear signs four bills benefiting military families, veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed four pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly to salute military children and their families in celebration of Military Appreciation Month; the measures were signed to help strengthen Kentucky’s military community. ”We thank them for their support in responding...
KENTUCKY STATE

