4 great happy hour deals in D.C.

By Maxwell Millington
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This city is a happy hour town, but hardly every HH deal is a steal. Here are four easy-on-the-wallet spots in the District to add to your rotation. The deals: Daily from 4-6pm (bar and café only) get $6 draft beers, $7 wine by the glass,...

#Happy Hour#Champagne#Liquor#Wine#Cocktails#Food Drink#Blacksalt#Daily
Washington, DC
