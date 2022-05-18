ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire leaves two homes damaged in Dayton

By Sarah Bean
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two homes were damaged after a vacant home caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighting crews were on the scene of a house fire by the corner of West Riverview Avenue and Faulkner Avenue after a call came in just after 4:40 am. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that crews were fighting heavy fire.

According to the Dayton fire chief on the scene, the fire began in a vacant home, and no one was injured in the blaze.

The neighboring home was exposed to and damaged by the flames, the fire chief said.  It is unknown how badly the second home was damaged.

