Dallas, TX

Harry’s House makes a home in Dallas

By Garland Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA merchandise pop-up for the debut of pop star Harry Styles’ third album “Harry’s House” will be at 2117 Commerce Street in Dallas from May 20 through May 22 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday the 20and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. the following two days with early access...

Buy Black Business Spotlight: Queen B’s Treats

Queen B’s Treats is located in Arlington, TX serving you treats you cannot beat. Every single item is made with her creative designs of ingredients to baking the deserts. Owner Brittney Burney has been in business for a while to the point her enjoyable moments are seeing customers love the treats. For more information, go to http://www.queenbstreats.com/.
ARLINGTON, TX
Hanging at Black Jack Pizza

When it comes to Black-owned businesses, Black Jack Pizza, 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Atlanta St., knows how to draw movers and shakers. On this particular Tuesday, May 18, 2022, these three community leaders had a taste for pizza and knew exactly where to go. Unbeknownst to each other, they ended up at Black Jack at the same time and were led to capture the unscripted moment in this smiling photo. The three leaders are (Lt to Rt) civil rights leader Rev. Peter Johnson, former Dallas City Councilman Dwaine Caraway – who was Dallas Mayor for four months in 2011, and historian and educator Clarence E. Glover Jr.Glover described Black Jack as “one of the few remaining community sites” where African Americans comfortably gather.
DALLAS, TX
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Odd Leaf Apothecary

Odd Leaf Apothecary is a local Dallas metroplex area business serving you therapeutic products that help with your needs. This brand focus on giving you top-quality organic ingredients, crystals, and an Odd Leaf social club. With every product made keeping you in mind. Owner Jessica Denise Clark wants to help you center your mind, body, and spirit. For information, go to https://www.oddleafapothecary.com/
DALLAS, TX
SUPERB WOMAN: Dr. Helen Jones

Dr. Helen Jones began her career as a classroom teacher in San Antonio, later serving as assistant principal at San Jacinto and Annie Webb Blanton Elementary Schools. As principal at Priscilla Tyler Elementary, was credited for the successful turn-around of the campus. Coordinated special projects for the Curriculum and Instruction Department, served in the Dallas ISD Grants Department and provided technical assistance to campuses. Successfully advocated to name the School of Education and Social Services at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center for Dr. Rosie Collins Sorrells. She also; tutored students, and mentored and taught future educators at Paul Quinn College.
DALLAS, TX
SUPERB WOMAN: Rozalind R Dickerson Cleaver

Rozalind R Dickerson Cleaver is the Airport Relations & Community Engagement Manager at the City of Dallas. A former board member of the Heart of a Warrior Charitable Foundation, Rozalind is the past president of the Susan G. Komen for the Cure North Texas Affiliate and community outreach coordinator for the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Hailing from Bastrop LA, Roz is a Warrior, deputy political director for Ron Kirk for US Senate and participant in Dallas Blueprint for Leadership. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Roz is a dedicated community volunteer and servant.
DALLAS, TX
HOPE for Garland

It was celebration time for Hope Clinic of Garland recently at the Granville Center. For 20 years, since its inception when it was only open one night a week; Hope Clinic of Garland, Inc. has served residents as envisioned by the founders who were affiliated with First Baptist Church of Garland (FBCG): Martha Sanford, R.N., Phd and Jim Witt, FBCG Missions Pastor.
GARLAND, TX
TAKING CARE OF THE COMMUNITY

Mark Cuban Foundation House of Heroes Center Table food & supplies giveaway to the Community on Thursday. Event done with the partnership of North Texas Food Bank.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Parkland to begin offering COVID-19 testing, vaccines to the public

DALLAS – Beginning Monday, May 23, Parkland Health will offer COVID-19 testing and vaccines to the public at Parkland’s Community Oriented Primary Care (COPC) health centers located throughout Dallas County by appointment only. Individuals are reminded to bring their vaccine card and a form of identification. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

