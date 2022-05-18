Hard Mountain Dew comes to Minnesota
Attention all Minnesotans who love their Mountain Dew: You can now buy boozy versions of the fluorescent beverage here in the state.
What's new: Hard Mtn Dew hit local shelves Monday, a spokesperson confirmed.
- Minnesota is the sixth state to get distribution of the drink since its February debut.
What to expect: A press release says the drink, which comes in original, Baja Blast, Black Cherry and Watermelon flavors, "offers the same great taste of [Mountain Dew] but with an added edge of 5% alcohol by volume."
Yes, but: Our Axios Des Moines colleague Linh Ta sampled the Black Cherry flavor and wasn't a fan.
Interested? Find retailers here .
Comments / 8