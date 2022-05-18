ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Hard Mountain Dew comes to Minnesota

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 4 days ago
Attention all Minnesotans who love their Mountain Dew: You can now buy boozy versions of the fluorescent beverage here in the state.

What's new: Hard Mtn Dew hit local shelves Monday, a spokesperson confirmed.

  • Minnesota is the sixth state to get distribution of the drink since its February debut.

What to expect: A press release says the drink, which comes in original, Baja Blast, Black Cherry and Watermelon flavors, "offers the same great taste of [Mountain Dew] but with an added edge of 5% alcohol by volume."

Yes, but: Our Axios Des Moines colleague Linh Ta sampled the Black Cherry flavor and wasn't a fan.

Interested? Find retailers here .

The View
4d ago

We will let this come to our state, but we won't legalize marijuana. More people were killed by drunk drivers in 1 year than all the boys who died in the viet Nam conflict. I think we need to go back to prohibition. But then politicians like to drink too.

CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Frost Advisory Issued For Western, Northern Minnesota

Update (6 p.m.): The National Weather Service has issued an overnight frost advisory for most of western and northern Minnesota. The advisory will go into effect at 11 p.m. and last until 9 a.m. Sunday. Forecasters say that frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if it is left uncovered. Gardeners are urged to take proactive steps to protect plants. (credit: CBS) MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans will need to bundle up a little over the next few days, as temperatures will be well below average. There’s a frost advisory up in northern Minnesota, where feels-like temperatures on Saturday morning were in the 30s. The average...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Storm reports from across North Iowa and southern Minnesota on Thursday

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the area today, producing large hail and some high wind gusts. There have been over 40 reports of hail and wind through 8 PM Thursday. Several of these reports were for large hail of quarter to golf ball size in SW Rochester and also south of Albert Lea near Emmons, MN. There was even one report of hail larger than baseballs south of Albert Lea.
ALBERT LEA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Woman Gets Stuck In Concrete Fleeing From Cops

This story definitely didn't go as planned: a Minnesota woman got stuck in wet concrete while trying to get away from the cops. Another weird crime story made headlines over the weekend when a fight broke out at a carnival in Blaine. A fight near the ferris wheel caused pandemonium when a large group of teens went into the nearby mall and eventually caused it to go into lockdown.
ROCHESTER, MN
WTIP

Northern Minnesota tick and mosquito outlook for the summer season

The wet conditions this spring have delayed deer tick emergence in Northern Minnesota. However, the recent warm temperatures provided the ticks with a needed boost. That isn’t welcome news for residents and visitors to Cook County. As a result, the spring routine of daily tick checks has begun. There...
COOK COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

What Happened At Minnesota’s 21 Native-American Boarding Schools? Unpacking A Complex History

Originally published May 20, 2022 RED WING, Minn. (WCCO) – A trip to the Goodhue County Historical Society’s basement in Red Wing is a trip back to a complex and complicated time in United States history. And right now, the traveling display the organization spent years trying to secure is once again a topic of national conversation. Titled “Away From Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories,” the display on loan from Arizona’s Heard Museum details the decades Native American children spent in federally run boarding schools across the country through artifacts and first-person testimony. “This is definitely a conversation that needs to be...
RED WING, MN
Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

