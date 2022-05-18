ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Lowe's Companies Q1 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago
Lowe's Companies LOW reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lowe's Companies beat estimated earnings by 8.67%, reporting an EPS of $3.51 versus an estimate of $3.23.

Revenue was down $763.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lowe's Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 1.70 2.35 4 2.54

EPS Actual 1.78 2.73 4.25 3.21

Revenue Estimate 20.87B 21.99B 26.79B 23.35B

Revenue Actual 21.34B 22.92B 27.57B 24.42B

To track all earnings releases for Lowe's Companies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

