Recap: Lowe's Companies Q1 Earnings

Lowe's Companies LOW reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Lowe's Companies beat estimated earnings by 8.67%, reporting an EPS of $3.51 versus an estimate of $3.23.

Revenue was down $763.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lowe's Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 1.70 2.35 4 2.54

EPS Actual 1.78 2.73 4.25 3.21

Revenue Estimate 20.87B 21.99B 26.79B 23.35B

Revenue Actual 21.34B 22.92B 27.57B 24.42B

