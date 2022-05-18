$15M asphalt plant proposal officially struck down

A $15 million asphalt-mixing facility proposed in northwest Detroit got struck down a final time yesterday by the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Why it matters: Asphalt Specialists Inc. fought for months to show the city that it wasn't going to be a run-of-the-mill polluter. The company proposed design elements like a suction system in an effort to minimize harm to nearby residential areas.

But ultimately, voices worried about odor, emissions and noise pollution won out.

Environmental racism has a long history here, with advocates saying public health concerns are often minimized in favor of business interests.

Flashback: In November, city zoning officials turned down the Pontiac-based company's request to build a plant by I-96 and the Southfield Freeway. Detroit's Buildings, Safety, Engineering and Environmental Department received 200 letters opposed to the plan and just three letters in favor.

Plus, city departments said the "intense" proposed use of the vacant land was not in line with the long-term vision for the area's future.

The bottom line: Asphalt Specialists protested the city's denial, but the board in charge of hearing that appeal decided unanimously not to grant it.