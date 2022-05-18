ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's preventable COVID deaths

By Ben Montgomery
By Ben Montgomery
Axios Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPfDX_0fi07s3300

Data: Brown School of Public Health ; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Vaccinations could have prevented 56% of Florida's COVID-19 deaths between January 2021 and April 2022. That's based on a new analysis by Brown University's School of Public Health.

Driving the news: Researchers created a model illustrating what could have happened if 100% of adult Americans got fully vaccinated and boosted after the shots became available.

  • The study used data from the CDC and the New York Times while considering variables such as supply and vaccine effectiveness over time.

The big picture: Nationwide, COVID vaccines could have prevented roughly 319,000 deaths, nearly half of those occurring during the study's time frame, Axios' Tina Reed reports .

  • The news comes as the country's overall recorded death toll hit 1 million people on Monday, per the AP . That includes more than 74,000 in Florida.

Zoom in: Florida ranks No. 13 in the country, with 1.69 vaccine-preventable deaths per 1 million people.

  • 77% of Florida adults are fully vaccinated but just 42% have received a booster shot.

What they're saying: "The vaccine rollout has been both a remarkable success and a remarkable failure," Stefanie Friedhoff, one of the analysis' authors, told NPR .

  • While the U.S. was able to get a large vaccine supply rolled out quickly, the shots are useless if they're not going into arms, she said.

The bottom line: As COVID immunity wanes over time and the virus continues to mutate , vaccines and boosters remain our best tools for fighting off new waves of infections.

Bonus: Listen to The Daily's somber remembrance as the U.S. passed the grim milestone.

Data: CDC ; Chart: Axios Visuals

Comments / 4

Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay

