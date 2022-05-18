ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Axios Atlanta readers share their primary crossover plans

By Emma Hurt
Axios Atlanta
Axios Atlanta
 4 days ago

It turns out quite a few Axios Atlanta readers are crossing over in this primary election.

  • That means pulling Republican primary ballots even if you don't plan to vote Republican in November.

What's happening: According to the AJC , thousands of Georgians who have voted Democratic in the past appear to have pulled Republican primary ballots this year.

  • Georgia is an open primary state, meaning you can choose any ballot.

The big picture: Most readers who responded to us said they are moderate Democrats or Republicans who started voting Democratic in the Donald Trump era. Almost all said they pulled the Republican ticket to make sure Trump-backed candidates stay off the general election ballot.

  • Several of you cited the absence of high profile contested Democratic primaries as another reason for the decision.

What you're saying: "Whoever wins the gubernatorial election in November will be my governor regardless of party affiliation. So in the primary...I will vote for the Republican I can best live with," said Elyn M., who identifies as a moderate Democrat.

  • "I just can’t live with the thought of Jody Hice being our secretary of state. He’s all but said he would cheat to help his candidates win. Raffensberger is the 'devil we know,'" said Diane L.
  • Larry M. voted early in the Republican primary "armed with a list of the relevant endorsements from Trump with the specific intention of voting AGAINST them. My list was shared with friends and family."
  • Tom D. said he's voted Democratic since 2016 but plans to cast a Republican primary ballot. "I’m doing this to vote for the candidates who have shown courage and backbone in standing up to Trumpism. I realize that nearly all of my favored candidates will lose, but I want the party of the majority of my life to know that I’m still here."
  • Ann D. calls herself a moderate independent who voted Republican for years. "This year, however, I decided I would vote in the Republican primary for one reason:  I wanted a substantive way to say thank you to Secretary Raffensperger for doing the right thing at a critical time for this nation," she wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Trump dumps Perdue ahead of Georgia primary election

David Perdue has been Trump’s ride or die since even before they both lost statewide in Georgia in 2020. But just days before the GOP primary for governor of Georgia, it seems like Trump is hanging his old buddy out to dry. May 21, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Atlanta, GA
Elections
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Axios Atlanta

Trail notes: Georgia's final primary sprint

Former President Donald Trump’s GOP primary endorsements have had a mixed record across the country so far. Now, all eyes turn to Georgia and its Tuesday primary. And both sides are making their closing arguments with high-profile national surrogates. State of play: 18 months ago, Gov. Brian Kemp faced the worst of Trump’s ridicule and anger over the certification of the 2020 election. Now he's leading by more than 20 points in an average of public polls, has out-raised challenger David Perdue by a long shot and most recently has pulled in some big-name support, including former President George W....
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Daily World

Georgia Attorney General Candidate Sen. Jen Jordan, Releases Voting Rights Platform

SENATOR JEN JORDAN, CANDIDATE FOR GEORGIA ATTORNEY GENERAL, RELEASES VOTING RIGHTS PLATFORM. Prominent community leaders and voting rights advocates join Jordan as she outlines plan to protect voting rights as Georgia’s next Attorney General. Today, State Senator and Georgia Attorney General candidate Jen Jordan rolled out her voting rights...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Donald Trump
FOX Carolina

Candidate for Georgia Governor: Kandiss Taylor

Kandiss Taylor is running for Governor of Georgia. She is one of five Republican candidates on the ballot in the Georgia primary election. Taylor has a PhD who works in education. She has drafted a proposed Executive Order to demolish the Georgia Guidestones, a historical landmark in Elberton, on her...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is underway in Georgia and the primary election will take place May 24 in the state. Here’s a look at the big races and who’s running:. Gov. Brian Kemp – Kemp is running for re-election. Kemp is a conservative Republican and recently signed bills banning “divisive concepts” such as Critical Race Theory being taught in schools and a ban against transgender athletes.
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

Ga. lieutenant governor candidate Jones hasn't disclosed campaign flights

A Republican candidate for Georgia lieutenant governor acknowledged he has been flying to campaign events on his family’s private plane without yet disclosing any donations or expenses related to the flights in campaign finance filings. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a campaign spokesperson for state Sen. Burt Jones said...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Atlanta Starbucks employees to vote on unionizing

Today, employees at a Berkeley Park Starbucks will decide whether to form a union to advocate for higher wages and better benefits.It would be the first union at any of the java giant’s Atlanta stores. Why it matters: The push by baristas here — and efforts by employees at the Cumberland Mall Apple store — are high-profile, early tests of metro Atlanta workers' appetite for organizing. Catch up quick: In late January, employees at the Howell Mill Road Starbucks joined dozens of stores across the country looking to unionize.The big picture: Starbucks’ starting pay and benefits have made it stand out...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primaries#Primary Election#Republicans#Republican Primary#Ajc#Georgians#Democrats#The Donald Trump
Axios Atlanta

Atlanta prepares to relocate Forest Cove residents

The city of Atlanta and its partners will soon help hundreds of people living in a dilapidated apartment complex find new housing.State of play: The families have to move out of Forest Cove apartments by the end of the year after an Atlanta Municipal Court judge last December condemned the complex because of its appalling conditions, which were extensively documented by WABE.In April 2021, Millennia Housing Management purchased the federally subsidized apartment complex with plans to rehab the buildings, Atlanta Civic Circle reported.On Monday, Mayor Andre Dickens signed legislation to use $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan money to help...
ATLANTA, GA
WFAE

See NC primary results for U.S. Senate and House races

See how the candidates fare in North Carolina's congressional races during the May 17 primary. Polls close at 7:30 p.m., and results should start coming in shortly after that. Here, you'll be able to look at the Democratic and Republican primary results for U.S. Senate and U.S. House. We've pulled out two House districts for a closer look — the brand new 14th District in Charlotte and the 11th District in the mountains, where Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing multiple challengers from his own party.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
valdostatoday.com

Governor Kemp vetos three bills

ATLANTA – The Georgia General Assembly concludes with the governor reviewing and deciding final actions on state legislation. Governor Brian P. Kemp took final action on several legislative measures, also issuing veto statements for three bills and a signing statement for one. Read Governor Kemp’s statements here. Find all signed legislation here.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

ELECTION RESULTS: Voters decide 2022 NC Primary

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. for the North Carolina Primary Election, where voters will decide the candidates on the ballot in the November General Election. MAJOR ELECTIONS. U.S. Senate. There was a crowded field of candidates for the Senate primary, with 14 Republican hopefuls and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Kentucky Senate Primary Election Results

Incumbent GOP Sen. Rand Paul is running for re-election, while progressive Charles Booker again seeks the Democratic nomination. NBC News isn’t showing a breakdown by type of vote in Kentucky. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by the type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. That information isn’t widely available in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
Axios Atlanta

Axios Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
15
Followers
104
Post
27
Views
ABOUT

Axios Atlanta, anchored by Emma Hurt, Kristal Dixon and Thomas Wheatley, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/atlanta

Comments / 0

Community Policy