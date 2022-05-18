Axios Atlanta readers share their primary crossover plans

It turns out quite a few Axios Atlanta readers are crossing over in this primary election.

That means pulling Republican primary ballots even if you don't plan to vote Republican in November.

What's happening: According to the AJC , thousands of Georgians who have voted Democratic in the past appear to have pulled Republican primary ballots this year.

Georgia is an open primary state, meaning you can choose any ballot.

The big picture: Most readers who responded to us said they are moderate Democrats or Republicans who started voting Democratic in the Donald Trump era. Almost all said they pulled the Republican ticket to make sure Trump-backed candidates stay off the general election ballot.

Several of you cited the absence of high profile contested Democratic primaries as another reason for the decision.

What you're saying: "Whoever wins the gubernatorial election in November will be my governor regardless of party affiliation. So in the primary...I will vote for the Republican I can best live with," said Elyn M., who identifies as a moderate Democrat.