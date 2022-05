The Fayette County Coroner says the 2 recent deaths of young individuals in St. Elmo are “totally unrelated.”. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he’s aware of there being some concern in St. Elmo as there have been two deaths of young individuals in the community in recent weeks. But, Coroner says he wants the St. Elmo community to know that these two cases are totally unrelated to each other and that autopsies were necessary to determine the exact cause of death for both.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO