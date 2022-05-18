ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Democrats pitch constitutional amendment on abortion rights

By Tyler Buchanan
 4 days ago

Ohio Democrats are seeking a constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

Why it matters : The constitutional amendment would override Republican efforts to restrict abortion access and put the question before voters.

Details : The process requires three-fifths approval in both the Ohio House of Representatives and Senate before it gets to voters.

Between the lines : Democratic lawmakers concede this is a longshot effort, given the Republican supermajorities in both Statehouse chambers.

  • The hope is to rally support from activist organizations and gear up for the backup plan, a citizen-initiated amendment that bypasses the legislature.

Yes, but : That is a much more arduous route to the ballot box.

  • It would require organizers to gather more than 400,000 signed petitions from half of Ohio's 88 counties.

Catch up quick : Ohio does not have a trigger law in place to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is struck down, though there are active proposals to enact one.

  • A 2019 "Heartbeat Bill" prohibiting abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected was blocked from taking effect because of Roe.

Axios Columbus

Ohio mourns as national pandemic toll reaches 1 million deaths

The U.S. is expected to reach a staggering pandemic milestone over the weekend of 1 million recorded deaths caused by COVID-19. What's happening: President Biden has ordered flags to be flown half-staff through Monday evening in remembrance of those who have died, Axios' Ivana Saric reports.Zoom in: Ohio's 38,550 COVID deaths, per the state's online dashboard, are equal to nearly the entire population of Westerville. More than 95% of victims are adults 50 and older.Men account for 46% of cases but 54% of deaths.Franklin and Cuyahoga counties, Ohio's most populous, have recorded 2,610 and 3,794 deaths, respectively.What they're saying: "As...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Franklin County voter turnout lags in primary

Data: Ohio Secretary of State, Franklin County Board of Elections; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios Not even a high-profile U.S. Senate campaign and a contested governor's race could drive a large number of Ohioans to the polls.Driving the news: Just over 20% of registered Ohio voters cast ballots in this week's primary election, which also featured congressional races and local initiatives.Zoom in: Turnout was even lower in Franklin County, which saw just one in six registered voters cast primary ballots. The addition of a few thousand absentee and provisional ballots will keep this year from being the county's lowest midterm election turnout...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Axios Columbus

DeWine, Whaley will face off in Ohio governor's race

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine successfully fended off a GOP primary challenge and will face former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley this November in his quest for another term.Between the lines: The governor's hands-on approach early in the pandemic led a trio of fellow Republicans to run against him, but the anti-DeWine faction split its vote among the three challengers.The Associated Press called the race with DeWine carrying 53% of the vote against former Congressman Jim Renacci, former state representative Ron Hood and farmer Joe Blystone.Meanwhile, Whaley defeated John Cranley in a battle of former southwest Ohio mayors seeking the Democratic nomination.AP...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Ohio tops U.S. in drivers with speeding tickets, study says

Slow down, Ohio. Our state leads the nation in the percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket on their record, per a new report from Insurify.By the numbers: Nearly 15% of Ohio drivers have been cited for speeding in the past seven years, edging out No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 North Dakota.The national average is just over 9%.Insurify, a website that helps drivers compare car insurance quotes, analyzed its database of 4.6 million applications to create its rankings.The big picture: Speeding and other risky driving behaviors are on the rise in Ohio and nationwide amid the pandemic, which is leading to more fatal crashes.
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

The plan to fix Ohio's affordable rental housing shortage

Note: Includes units needed for households at or below 50% of area median income. Data: American Community Survey; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosIt's no secret that Columbus-area housing is getting more expensive and harder to come by — and housing activists are offering a roadmap toward fixing it.Why it matters: Ohio has nowhere near the number of available affordable rental housing units needed to serve low-income families, per a new report from the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio (COHHIO) and the National Low Income Housing Coalition.Per the report, Ohio needs an additional 254,000 units — including tens of thousands more in Columbus...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

COVID-19 cases are creeping up in Ohio

Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosCOVID-19 infections are increasing again in Ohio — and much of the U.S. — after a two-month lull.What's happening: This rise is largely attributed to the Omicron subvariant BA.2, though another offshoot, BA2.12.1, is also gaining ground.Reality check: Data regarding new cases is getting less reliable as public testing infrastructure winds down and home test results are less likely to be reported to state officials.What we're watching: Hospitalizations, an indicator of infection severity, are also creeping upward in Ohio, per the state's online dashboard.Yes, but: They're still just a sliver of the figures we saw during Omicron's January peak.
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Why Franklin County's high cost of living takes a toll on residents' health

Data: University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios The better a community's economic outlook, the healthier its people.That's the main takeaway from new county health rankings released this week by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.Where we stand: Franklin County ranks middle-of-the-pack among Ohio's 88 counties in a comprehensive review of health factors and outcomes.More than one-third of Franklin County residents are obese, and the county also recorded high rates of drug overdose deaths and sexually-transmitted infections.Rising housing, child care and health care costs mean one-in-five Franklin County children live in poverty.Families here spend 34% of their...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Axios Columbus

Ohio will give $2K to college dropouts who re-enroll

Former Ohio college students have an assured incentive to re-enroll and finish their degrees under a sweeping new higher education bill that Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law.Driving the news: The measure makes permanent a "second chance" program, piloted last year, that awards one-time $2,000 state grants to Ohioans returning to a college, university or technical center within five years of dropping out, as long as they left in good academic standing.Credits from community colleges will also be guaranteed to transfer to state universities, allowing for a more seamless transition to obtaining bachelor's degrees.Why it matters: The changes could...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

You've likely already had COVID, new data shows

Data: Center for Disease Control; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosNearly two-thirds of Ohioans have likely had COVID-19, newly released public health data shows.Why it matters: An estimated 63% of Ohioans were infected with the virus between the start of the pandemic and February 2022, according to a recent CDC analysis of antibodies in blood samples.That's upwards of 7.3 million people — nearly three times greater than the state's official reported count.Millions are believed to have been infected during the Omicron variant spike between December and February, many of whom may have been asymptomatic and unaware.Of note: The analyzed blood samples do not...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

On "Grandma Gatewood Day," Ohio celebrates its most famous hiker

Today we pay homage to Ohio's most famous long-distance hiker, Emma "Grandma" Gatewood.The intrigue: Only a handful of men had ever walked the entire 2,055-mile Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine when Gatewood did in 1955, at age 67, making her the first woman to complete the solo thru-hike — alone, in one direction, without stopping.Driving the news: In 2012, the Ohio General Assembly declared April 27 to be “Grandma Gatewood Day.” Flashback: Emma Caldwell, born near Mercerville in 1887, raised 11 children on a farm through the Great Depression and survived decades of domestic abuse.When the kids were grown...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

New ad seeks to entice Ohio tourism with perfect road trip

A student is walking across Ohio University's campus when she spots a welcome surprise: Grandma, with a cloying grin, beckoning her for a spontaneous road trip.Off they go on a whirlwind weekend tour that would make Ferris Bueller jealous ⁠— biking in Cleveland, hiking in Yellow Springs and paddling down the Scioto River.The two even contemplate matching tattoos from Evolved Body Art on North High Street. What's happening: Ohio is showcasing that impromptu journey and other Buckeye State experiences as part of its "Find It Here" tourism campaign.The state plans to invest $8 million in TV, radio and digital ads...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Axios Columbus

