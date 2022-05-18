Ohio Democrats pitch constitutional amendment on abortion rights
Ohio Democrats are seeking a constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights should Roe v. Wade be overturned.
Why it matters : The constitutional amendment would override Republican efforts to restrict abortion access and put the question before voters.
Details : The process requires three-fifths approval in both the Ohio House of Representatives and Senate before it gets to voters.
Between the lines : Democratic lawmakers concede this is a longshot effort, given the Republican supermajorities in both Statehouse chambers.
- The hope is to rally support from activist organizations and gear up for the backup plan, a citizen-initiated amendment that bypasses the legislature.
Yes, but : That is a much more arduous route to the ballot box.
- It would require organizers to gather more than 400,000 signed petitions from half of Ohio's 88 counties.
Catch up quick : Ohio does not have a trigger law in place to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is struck down, though there are active proposals to enact one.
- A 2019 "Heartbeat Bill" prohibiting abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected was blocked from taking effect because of Roe.
