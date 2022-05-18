Ohio Democrats pitch constitutional amendment on abortion rights

Ohio Democrats are seeking a constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

Why it matters : The constitutional amendment would override Republican efforts to restrict abortion access and put the question before voters.

Details : The process requires three-fifths approval in both the Ohio House of Representatives and Senate before it gets to voters.

Between the lines : Democratic lawmakers concede this is a longshot effort, given the Republican supermajorities in both Statehouse chambers.

The hope is to rally support from activist organizations and gear up for the backup plan, a citizen-initiated amendment that bypasses the legislature.

Yes, but : That is a much more arduous route to the ballot box.

It would require organizers to gather more than 400,000 signed petitions from half of Ohio's 88 counties.

Catch up quick : Ohio does not have a trigger law in place to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is struck down, though there are active proposals to enact one.