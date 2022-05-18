Recap: DouYu Intl Q1 Earnings

DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DouYu Intl Hldgs reported in-line EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $45.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 13.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DouYu Intl Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.03 -0.05 -0.06

EPS Actual -0.05 -0.02 -0.05 -0.01

Revenue Estimate 354.87M 377.70M 361.59M 337.38M

Revenue Actual 365.30M 364.40M 361.92M 328.56M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.