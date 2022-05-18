ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Staffing struggles still plague hospitality industry

By Annalise Frank
Axios Detroit
Axios Detroit
 4 days ago

Data: Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Inflation and staffing challenges are suppressing the Michigan hospitality industry's recovery from the pandemic.

Driving the news: More than 80% of statewide restaurants and hotels don't have enough employees, the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association found in a survey released Monday.

  • Nearly 60% of businesses say they're operating shorter hours due to that lack of staffing, while the majority said they've had to cancel other lucrative amenities or services, like lunch at a restaurant or room service at a hotel.
  • Inflation is also raising costs, leading 88% of survey respondents to say they've raised prices in the last year.

Zoom out: Smaller hospitality businesses and their employees were hit especially hard nationwide during the pandemic. And restaurants have slim profit margins even when they're operating at their best — and right now they're not.

By the numbers: In an effort to attract workers, nearly all of those the MRLA surveyed said they've increased wages in the last year. The most common average wage increase was in the 5-10% bracket.

  • Some businesses also offered hiring or retention bonuses (57%), expanded benefits (27%) and made scheduling more flexible (73%).
  • But few opted to offer child care (2%).

Yes, but: Raising pay doesn't necessarily cut it right now. Even if an employee takes home more money, increasing costs of gas and other goods can mean they still see a net paycheck decrease .

What's next: The MRLA wants to create a "targeted campaign" with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature to "educate, train and recruit a world-class hospitality workforce," association president Justin Winslow said in a news release.

Between the lines: Quiana "Que" Broden is the founder and owner of Kitchen by Cooking with Que, an 18-employee cafe and cooking class business in New Center. She needs eight more employees and is now back cooking in the kitchen due to the lack of staff, she tells Axios.

  • "You can't work on the vision, because you're in it," Broden says.
  • She's also seeing increased food costs: Cauliflower has gone from $1.99 a head to $6.99 a head, depending on the day. "And my price (on the menu) is not supposed to change?" she says.
  • Broden used to offer $2 taco Tuesdays, but says she had to raise prices to three tacos for $10.

What they're saying: Some former food and beverage employees have also turned to other work, Jon Coutts, managing director for the Element Detroit hotel and Monarch Club, tells Axios.

  • They're seeking more of a work-life balance and many don't want to deal with a general public that's become less patient and tougher to deal with, he says.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Detroit

It's No Mow May in Michigan

If your neighbor's grass is overgrown and peppered with bright yellow dandelions, the culprit might not be laziness, but a growing environmental movement called No Mow May.Why it matters: Constant grass cutting diminishes pollen available to bees and other pollinating insects. Growth of the like of dandelions, violets and clover can increase the number of bees fivefold, NPR reports."When we leave our weeds – or things we would normally call weeds – to grow, those are like little cheeseburgers for our pollinators, and they're able to get some cheap calories really, really fast and put on some weight that'll give...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Detroit

The state of abortion in Michigan

Data: Guttmacher Institute; Map: Thomas Oide and Erin Davis/AxiosThe number of abortions in Michigan has increased in recent years, according to state data.The state's abortion rate is slightly higher than the national average, which has been on the decline for years.Yes, but: The number of abortions in 2020 still represented a decrease of more than 39% since 1987.Why it matters: Access to abortion in Michigan would be widely restricted if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Such a ruling would trigger a 1931 state law criminalizing most abortions, which has no exceptions for rape or incest.Gov. Gretchen...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Detroit

SCOTUS abortion ruling would endanger Black women

Black women in Michigan already dealing with across-the-board health care inequities would especially suffer if Roe v. Wade is struck down, health care experts say.Why it matters: It's a matter of life and death. Restricted abortion access in Michigan would endanger Black women's lives because they are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women."The disproportionate effect on Black women is due to their disproportionately higher risk of dying if they stay pregnant," Amanda Stevenson, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Colorado Boulder, tells Axios.Stevenson authored a 2021 study that found a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Detroit

Detroit food banks face perfect storm from inflation

More people in the Detroit area are relying on food banks as prices increase for necessities of all kinds.Why it matters: It's causing a perfect storm of challenges for the 1.3 million Michiganders struggling with food insecurity.Less help from the government and increasing demand at food banks are adding to the burden, Food Bank Council of Michigan executive director Phillip Knight tells Axios.State of play: The Food Bank Council saw need increase statewide each month for the last eight months, Knight says.Zoom in: Mobile food pantries are serving thousands more each month. Gleaners Community Food Bank’s mobile pantries in southeast...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Axios Detroit

How Michigan could preserve abortion rights if Roe v. Wade is overturned

Michigan could establish a blueprint for reaffirming abortion rights at the state level if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: The ruling would leave abortion rights up to individual states. Michigan could preserve its status quo by making abortion bans unconstitutional.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat up for re-election this fall, and Planned Parenthood of Michigan filed separate lawsuits last month to protect abortion rights under the state constitution and to prevent enforcement of a 1931 state law criminalizing most abortions that would take effect if Roe is struck down.A ballot initiative is also underway to put...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Detroit

The winners, losers and ones to watch in Detroit's grocery wars

Kroger beat Meijer for most popular Southeast Michigan grocery store.Driving the news: The Cincinnati-based grocer with 82 stores in the region (but none in Detroit) had nearly a third of local market share in 2021, trumping Meijer's 40 locations, according to data compiled by sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide. The list uses data from six counties: Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Saint Clair, Livingston and Lapeer.Why it matters: The grocery market is extremely competitive. Plus, grocery trends are shifting as more people dined in during the pandemic and sought contactless options like curbside pick-up and app ordering.Data: Chain Store Guides, LLC; Table:...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Axios Detroit

Detroit, MI
9
Followers
51
Post
67
Views
ABOUT

Axios Detroit is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/detroit

Comments / 0

Community Policy