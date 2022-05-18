Pistons fall in NBA Draft Lottery

The Pistons' lottery luck ran out last night.

Driving the news: Despite having the third-worst record last season, the Pistons will pick fifth in the NBA Draft on June 23.

Detroit was in a three-way tie for the best chance (14%) for the top pick before the order was revealed .

Why it matters: Falling to fifth is a big blow to the franchise because the top tier of draft prospects is widely considered to be three players deep.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: ESPN now projects the Pistons to land former Iowa star Keegan Murray, but I'd rather see Purdue's Jaden Ivey or Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin in Detroit.