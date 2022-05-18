Triumph Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Triumph Group TGI reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Triumph Group missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was down $80.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Triumph Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021

EPS Estimate 0.20 0.09 0.04 0.08

EPS Actual 0.21 0.10 0.09 0.10

Revenue Estimate 374.28M 373.33M 397.31M 436.26M

Revenue Actual 319.25M 357.40M 396.65M 466.83M

To track all earnings releases for Triumph Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.