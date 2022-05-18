Street hockey rink coming to Whitehall

Kids in Whitehall will soon have the chance to lace up and play free hockey.

Street hockey, that is.

What's happening : The city is building a street hockey rink in John Bishop Park thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation.

As with an earlier project in Westerville , the Jackets plan to offer hockey clinics, equipment and youth and adult leagues.

Whitehall is chipping in $60,000 toward the new rink.

Details : Once completed this fall, the rink will round out a city park already featuring baseball and softball fields, a splash park and an inclusive, ADA-compliant playground.

What they're saying : The new rink is meant to introduce children to a sport that can have an expensive barrier to entry compared to other sports with casual play opportunities like basketball and soccer, Whitehall city administrator Zach Woodruff tells Axios.