Whitehall, OH

Street hockey rink coming to Whitehall

By Tyler Buchanan
Axios Columbus
Axios Columbus
 4 days ago

Kids in Whitehall will soon have the chance to lace up and play free hockey.

  • Street hockey, that is.

What's happening : The city is building a street hockey rink in John Bishop Park thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation.

  • As with an earlier project in Westerville , the Jackets plan to offer hockey clinics, equipment and youth and adult leagues.
  • Whitehall is chipping in $60,000 toward the new rink.

Details : Once completed this fall, the rink will round out a city park already featuring baseball and softball fields, a splash park and an inclusive, ADA-compliant playground.

What they're saying : The new rink is meant to introduce children to a sport that can have an expensive barrier to entry compared to other sports with casual play opportunities like basketball and soccer, Whitehall city administrator Zach Woodruff tells Axios.

  • "With street hockey, you just need shoes and a stick."

Related
Axios Columbus

Weekend temperatures could set records in Columbus, Ohio

Data: Midwestern Regional Climate Center; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosIt's not just you — May has been a scorcher. And it's going to get even hotter.Driving the news: Friday's high forecast of 91 degrees in Columbus, if reached, would tie the record high for May 20, per the National Weather Service.Saturday's high forecast of 90 is just two degrees below the record high.Context: In the first half of May, we've already logged an above-average number of days above 80 degrees (6) when compared to the past 10 years (the average is 5.1).Yes, and: As we previously reported, overall, Columbus is getting hotter.From 1948, the earliest data available, to today, the average number of days surpassing 80 degrees from May 1-17 was just 3.9.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

A ride on D.C.'s Metro shows what Ohio could have with passenger rail

👋 Tyler here. Our Axios company retreat doesn't start until tomorrow, but I got to Washington, D.C., a few days early strictly for professional reasons. By that I mean to watch baseball, eat a dozen panini and generally solve the nation's problems. 🚄 It only took a few hours to prove my axiom about being an Ohio traveler: Via Twitter.Between the rail lines: For several years, I've written about Ohio's lack of passenger rail connecting our biggest cities. Numerous Columbus residents and activists have told me variations of: I would love to take the train to a Cleveland Browns/Cincinnati Reds...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Gamers win massive payout in Columbus esports tournament

It pays to be good at video games — just ask players on the New York Subliners competitive Call of Duty team.Driving the news: The Subliners bested 15 other squads to win the Call of Duty League Pro-Am Classic, held this past weekend at Belong Gaming Arena in Polaris. The team took home a $100,000 grand prize.The intrigue: Hundreds of thousands of gamers streamed the action online, with the finals racking up more than 500,000 views on YouTube. That's five times as many spectators as can fit inside Ohio Stadium to watch the Buckeyes. Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro of OpTic Texas during the Call of Duty League Pro-Am Classic in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Pickerington considers online classes for crowded schools

Pickerington junior high students could take some classes online all next school year, but not to curb COVID-19. The goal is now to prevent overcrowding — the suburban district lacks space to accommodate a burgeoning student population, officials said at a recent school board meeting.Why it matters: Though polarizing, online classes were normalized during the pandemic. Now schools are becoming more likely to pivot to virtual learning for other reasons.Columbus shifted online for a few days in August due to sweltering temperatures in buildings without air conditioning. Several other districts also went online temporarily to address staffing shortages.The latest:...
PICKERINGTON, OH
Axios Columbus

What to do in Columbus this weekend

🎶 Feel the force. Watch "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" on the big screen while the Columbus Symphony plays its iconic soundtrack live.8pm tonight, Ohio Theatre. $25-$88.🌱 Pick out a plant baby at Gahanna's annual Herb Day celebration.10am-4pm Saturday. Veterans Memorial Park. Free!🧑‍🔬 Up and atom! Visit COSI's Big Science Celebration in the parks around the museum.11am-4pm Saturday. Free!🪕 Jam all weekend at the Central Ohio Folk Festival's 30 concerts, music workshops, children's activities, food trucks and more.11am-9:30pm Saturday. 10:30am-4:30pm Sunday. Highbanks Metro Park. Free!🖼️ Explore local shops during this month's Gallery Hop, a fusion of art and fashion displays featuring live music and local vendors.4-8pm Saturday. Short North Arts District. Free!🫖 Drink tea with mom and watch a performance by the Columbus Modern Dance Company.2pm Sunday. Topiary Park. Free!
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Bill would prevent Ohio cities from regulating short-term rentals like Airbnbs

Columbus is home to more than 1,000 Airbnbs and other short-term rentals, but a proposed law would give the city little to no say in how they operate.Driving the news: Two dozen Republican lawmakers support House Bill 563, which would prevent local governments from regulating the "number, duration or frequency of rental periods for short-term rentals."Why it matters: Because rentals have become popular alternatives to traditional hotel stays, it's not unique for communities to place restrictions on them to ward off nuisances in residential neighborhoods. State of play: Columbus currently requires rental hosts to apply for permits, pass a background...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

4 must-try rooftop bars in Columbus

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather warms up.1. SeeSawDetails: A playful bar offering both sports and nightlife.Perks: Yes, there's a seesaw. You've probably seen it on Instagram.Address: 906 N. High St. Ride the seesaw! Photo: Julie Jackson, courtesy of SeeSaw2. Lincoln SocialDetails: A laid-back lounge that's great for catching up with friends over a glass a a snack.Specials: Half-price happy hour Tuesday-Friday, 4-6 p.m., and Sunday 1-4 p.m.Address: 9th floor, 711 N. High St. Photo courtesy of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants3. Budd Dairy Food HallDetails: Can't decide what's for dinner? Browse 10 food vendors before heading to the roof.Events: Music trivia, karaoke, live music and more.Address: 1086 N. Fourth St. Photo courtesy of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants4. Antiques on HighDetails: Sink into a cozy nook with a craft cocktail.Bonus: Travel-themed sister concept Getaway Brewing has a charcuterie vending machine loaded with meats, cheeses and other goodies.Address: 714 S. High St. 💭 Alissa's thought bubble: If you enjoy sour beers, theirs are among the best! Photo courtesy of Antiques on High
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Columbus City Schools eyes tax increase for new buildings

Columbus City Schools officials may ask voters to increase their property taxes this fall to fund a slate of new school buildings. The election plans being considered come at a time when the number of Ohio school ballot issues are at a record low, a likely ripple effect of the pandemic.Why it matters: This would be Columbus' first tax increase toward new buildings in 14 years. Approving it would get the district back on track with its long-term facilities planning. Driving the news: The school board sent proposals to the Franklin County auditor last week to determine potential costs, the...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Hockey#Ada#Whitehall City
Axios Columbus

Home tour: See inside a renovated Columbus gem in Olde Towne East

Columbus interior designer Danny Russo turned this builder-grade flip into a personalized party-ready pad. The house: The Olde Towne East condo is 1,800 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.It was built in 1900 but recently flipped. The current owner wanted it to have more pizazz. Russo, of Daniel Russo Home, worked his magic and in three months transformed the living space, two bathrooms and den area. Design: The client, also a friend of Russo's, loves to host and wanted the space to be reflective of his style. "This client is a very creative individual with a lot of...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Try the mother of all milkshakes at The Yard's new Columbus location

If you're looking for an absolutely over-the-top treat to satisfy your sweet tooth, head down to The Yard Milkshake Bar, newly opened in the Short North.What's happening: This is the first Midwest location for the chain since its 2019 "Shark Tank" success.The intrigue: The chain's specialty shakes served in a keepsake glass jar are $17 apiece, with several topping 2,000 calories. These milkshakes don't mess around. My take: I had to try the Columbus-exclusive Buckeye, a mix of peanut butter and brownie batter ice cream with scarlet and gray sprinkles. It was rich but not syrupy sweet.Admire the meticulously drizzled toppings. This is an edible art form.Yes, but: The Yard also offers hand-dipped ice cream, edible cookie dough and normal-sized shakes too.The bottom line: The eye-catching, Instagrammable specialty shakes will draw customers in but aren't meant to be an everyday treat. Your wallet and waistline will be grateful.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Former Kroger Bakery site to become housing, retail space

The site of a former car assembly plant and bakery near downtown is being redeveloped into an apartment complex and retail space.Developers Casto, Kelley Cos. and The Robert Weiler Company want to turn the historic 9.3-acre site into 49,000 square feet of offices, and another 8,850 square feet into shops and restaurants, along with 364 apartment units. Driving the news: Columbus City Council approved rezoning of the property this week after it was previously cleared by the Historic Resources Commission.Councilman Rob Dorons noted at Monday's meeting the project is located near the city's urban and transportation corridors in a spot "where we know we need more housing." Flashback: The complex at 427 and 457 Cleveland Ave. was originally a Ford plant where Model Ts were assembled. Kroger then operated a commercial bakery on the site for over 90 years until it was shut down in early 2019.The Columbus Landmarks Foundation immediately placed the property on its annual Most Endangered Sites list, suggesting it offered "unique adaptive reuse opportunities."
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Historic Marker Day offers chance to look into Columbus area's past

Today's a big day for us history nerds: It's National Historic Marker Day.Flashback: Ohio started issuing its brown-colored markers in the 1950s around the time of its sesquicentennial (150th birthday).You've surely come across a few. Franklin County has more than 120 official markers, noting everything from the first Wendy's Restaurant and Ohio's role in the Civil War.There are hundreds of other local markers erected by cities, counties and various civic organizations. In honor of the occasion, here's another installment of Axios' Franklin County Historical Marker Tour:The marker: The Orders Family/Orders Road School, 3899 Orders Road, Grove City.The intrigue: This one-room schoolhouse for students aged 5-16 dates back to 1879. It was restored a few decades ago and is now part of the 1800s-themed Century Village Historic Park. That makes 15 markers down for us and 106 to go. Your assignment this weekend is to go out and visit a marker!
COLUMBUS, OH
ABOUT

Axios Columbus, anchored by Tyler Buchanan and Alissa Widman Neese, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/columbus

