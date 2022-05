NEW YORK - Police in New York say they have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the killing of an 11-year-old girl on the street in the Bronx earlier this week. The NYPD says the teen, identified as Matthew Godwin, is facing murder, manslaughter, and weapons charges in connection with Kyhara Tay's killing. She was shot on a Bronx sidewalk in front of her family.

