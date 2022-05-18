ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Suspect wanted for multiple Comcast truck burglaries in Cape Coral

By Victoria Costa
 4 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department is looking for the suspect who was involved in multiple Comcast truck burglaries Sunday.

A Comcast employee showed up to work, located at 1418 Southeast 10th street, and discovered that 11 trucks in the parking lot had locks cut off the equipment storage bins. The employee also mentioned that equipment was removed from the bins and left scattered around on the ground.

Some of the equipment includes a generator, Bluetooth fiber scopes, and numerous tools to help workers in the field, according to the police report.

The grand total of the damage is about $58,000.

All involved trucks were dusted for fingerprints by Forensics, and authorities are trying to track down who the suspect is.

