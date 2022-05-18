Several North Carolina Cities Rank Best Places To Live

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the whole country, and the amount of tourists that come here on vacation stands proof of that. It shouldn't come as a surprise though since North Carolina truly seems to have it all. From pristine beaches to beautiful mountain trails, lots of outdoor activities to choose from, to charming cities, friendly people, and amazing food. What else could you wish for? The prices are good, too. In fact, many say that the beaches in North Carolina are far better than the ones in Florida, and the fact that you end up paying almost half of what you would pay for the same vacation if you were to choose Florida definitely plays a role in the final decision.

2 DAYS AGO