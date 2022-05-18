Several North Carolina Cities Rank Best Places To Live

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the whole country, and the amount of tourists that come here on vacation stands proof of that. It shouldn't come as a surprise though since North Carolina truly seems to have it all. From pristine beaches to beautiful mountain trails, lots of outdoor activities to choose from, to charming cities, friendly people, and amazing food. What else could you wish for? The prices are good, too. In fact, many say that the beaches in North Carolina are far better than the ones in Florida, and the fact that you end up paying almost half of what you would pay for the same vacation if you were to choose Florida definitely plays a role in the final decision.
We are a blessed bunch here in Eastern North Carolina, the Crystal Coast is just down the road and that means we are only a short distance away from fresh local seafood! Being close by also means our local markets are able to carry only the freshest seafood as well. It’s always time for sweet, salty Carteret County Shrimp. Give these recipes a try!
Can't decide which pizza to order for pizza night?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Four counties in the Piedmont Triad are designated as “maternity care deserts,” and two others are considered to have low levels of available care for mothers and babies. Alleghany, Caswell, Montgomery and Stokes are among the 18% of the counties in North Carolina that are defined as maternity care deserts, or […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a natural instinct nowadays: When you need something and can't find it in stores, you search online. For thousands of parents looking everywhere for baby formula, one resource is Facebook. That's where Terri Bair of Pennsylvania, and Laurel Smith of Texas, found a haven of...
New research shows an increase of 1 in 3 people now purchasing native plants and gardening for wildlife. Why are natives so important?. Native plants are the core of the wildlife habitat garden. Even small-scale native plant gardens that incorporate blooming plants for multiple seasons are proven to increase pollinator abundance and diversity. Within days or even moments after native plants are introduced to a space, wildlife can appear. Research shows wildlife habitat gardens support 50% more wildlife than surrounding conventional landscapes.
Smoky Mountain News Politics Editor Cory Vaillancourt, shared details of his recent story about the job of a sheriff, which talked about how much power this position comes with. Vaillancourt, a co-writer of the piece, covered a sheriff's responsibilities as stated in Chapter 162 of the NC General Statues and how one qualifies to run for the job. This conversation originally aired on May 4, 2022.
“The Wheel” will be rolling across America this fall. “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is going on a nationwide tour with over 60 dates starting September 8th, including a stop at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte on Monday, September 19th. According to the official website, the live show is...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities have accused a North Carolina man of operating a $7 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least 75 investors and using the money he gained to make mortgage payments and pay for private schools for his children. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...
A Democratic state representative from Raleigh proposes a statewide ban on transporting dogs in open vehicle beds and cargo areas. Violation of the new law would carry a $25 penalty. You could be fined for transporting your dog in the back of your pickup truck in North Carolina, under a...
Andy Smith has won the 1st District GOP primary over Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson. 25 years unsolved: Killer on the loose, family demands justice. An Eastern Carolina family continues to mourn the loss of one of its members as investigators enter the 25th year of searching for her killer.
Oxford, N.C. — It's not just the cities, but small towns in North Carolina are big on the idea of social districts – special areas where visitors can grab an adult drink and stroll the streets. Raleigh already has one in the works – and in the past...
US Foods announced it will open a new CHEF’STORE in the “Hub City”—the Upstate South Carolina region that includes three major cities: Greenville, Anderson and Spartanburg. The Rosemont, Ill.-based foodservice distributor said the 33,000-square-foot store at 300 W. Blackstock Road in Spartanburg will have a fall opening date and be the fourth CHEF’STORE in South Carolina.
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County’s Buc-ee’s location is finally open after first breaking ground in November 2020. According to employees, shoppers started lining up at 3 a.m. to be among the first to enter the Texas-sized travel center. The location is the first Buc-ee’s location in South Carolina and features 120 gas pumps. […]
