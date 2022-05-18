ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Case against woman charged with killing dogs to move forward

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The case against a Green Bay woman charged with killing her dogs will move forward. Pamela S. McNeill appeared in court Tuesday and waived her preliminary hearing. The court scheduled an arraignment for June 20 at 3:30 p.m. The defense requested bond modification, but...

WBAY Green Bay

I-41 reopens after hit-and-run, suspect hid in stranger’s home

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department (GCPD) received word of a hit-and-run crash on I-41 Saturday. Officers responded to I-41 northbound at Lynndale Drive around 6 p.m., according to Lieutenant James Shepherd. Shepherd said a witness reported the hit-and-run suspect ran from their car once it...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Annie’s Campground owner sues deputies over her arrest after chase

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Shawano County judge reduced bond for Ann Retzlaff from $25,000 to $15,000 at a hearing Thursday. Retzlaff, the owner of Annie’s Campground in Gresham, is charged with eluding an officer, recklessly endangering safety, and resisting/obstructing for a six-mile chase in Shawano and Menominee counties, during which prosecutors say she almost hit two deputies. Authorities say deputies were trying to pull her over for failing to stop at a stop light.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pump no pay: Fox Crossing PD search for alleged gas thief

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Crossing Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly failed to pay for gas. According to the department, on Friday evening, a suspect driving a truck entered the Shell gas station, located at 2005 Oneida Street. Once at the gas pump,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Algoma mom sentenced to three years in prison for child’s bathtub drowning

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Algoma woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for the drowning death of her daughter in a bathtub. Cheyanne Wierichs, 24, was convicted of Neglecting a Child (Consequence is Death). She was found guilty after entering a “no contest plea.” Charges related to meth possession and drug paraphernalia were dismissed but read in.
ALGOMA, WI
WausauPilot

Update: Wanted man in custody but no arrests in Wausau bank robbery

Police in Wausau say a 62-year-old wanted man turned himself in Friday afternoon but have yet made an arrest in an armed bank robbery on the city’s east side. Police had named Johnson Carter Jr. as a person of interest in the case. Carter was taken into custody on warrants at about 4:30 p.m., according to a Wausau Police Department news release.
WAUSAU, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Nicholas S. Beaupre, 36, Manitowoc, bail jumping as repeater, retail theft-intentional take-as repeater and Intentionally Abuse Hazardous Substance as repeater on 11/8/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld and the defendant is placed on probation to DOC two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Spend sixty (60) days in the county jail, under the Huber Law, on count 2 only, stayed and to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and upon order of the court; 2) Pay court costs; 3) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 4) provide DNA sample; 5) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 6) maintain absolute sobriety; 7) AODA assessment and follow through; 8) Have no assaultive contact with Meijer Stores; 9) Pay restitution of $17.98 to Meijer; 10) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling work search or combination; 11) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pivotal ruling made in gruesome Green Bay homicide case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Another update has been given regarding a Green Bay woman facing a homicide charge as she appears back in court for another hearing. Twenty-five-year-old Taylor Schabusiness is facing multiple charges, including 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and Mutilating a Corpse, relating to the death of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion in late February.
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Outagamie County Looking for Apparent Serial Intruder

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – As the weather gets warmer, law enforcement says crimes will likely tick up, specifically break-ins. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is warning people on Facebook that an unknown person is walking into open garage doors in the Buchanan, Combined Locks, and Kimberly areas. And now it’s Appleton too.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Stockbridge-Munsee Police seek info on missing man

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Stockbridge-Munsee Police are looking for information on a missing man. Justin Lee Dickenson, 36, has been missing since Feb. 11, 2022. He was last known to be in Shawano County. Dickenson is described as an American Indian with brown eyes and brown hair. He’s about...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver involved in Appleton I-41 crash dies, identified

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in the crash that happened over two weeks ago in Appleton has died. According to the Appleton Police Department, one of the drivers involved in a crash on I-41 in Appleton back on May 3 has died. 33-year-old Chelsey Jennings from Berlin was identified as the driver.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fox Crossing PD search for Fritsch Park vandal(s)

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Crossing Police Department is searching for the person(s) responsible for vandalizing a local park. According to the department, Fritsch Park was found vandalized on Saturday. Officials believe the vandalism happened overnight. Officers shared pictures of the vandalism, which included graffitied park property. View...
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man missing since February, Shawano PD pursue information

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Stockbridge-Munsee police are asking for any information regarding a man last seen on February 11. 36-year-old Justin Lee Dickenson’s last known whereabouts were within Shawano County. Identifying characteristics:. Left-hand tattoo that reads “JD”. Scar near right eye. Brown hair / Brown...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man charged with income tax fraud in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Portage County man has been charged in a tax fraud case in Brown County. A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News shows Elton J. Schenk, 46, Custer, is charged with Fraud/Rendering Income Tax Return or Obtain Refund with Fraudulent Intent. It’s a felony charge that comes with a possible sentence of six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Feud between Waupaca County Sheriff's Office and DA persists

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Waupaca County district attorney is calling the sheriff’s office’s interpretation of a court’s decision “dishonest.”. In court Thursday, the DA referenced a letter Sheriff Tim Wilz wrote, which was posted on the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. It was in response to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals’ denial of a recent petition.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Threats made to Shawano Middle School, culprit identified

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Police have reportedly identified the person that made threats on Thursday and Friday to Shawano Middle School. The Shawano Police Department said it is aware of threats that were made to Shawano Middle School and students. The threats were reportedly made on Thursday night and Friday morning.
SHAWANO, WI
WSAW

Reward offered in Waupaca County dog killing case

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a peculiar case involving a dead dog to come forward. Investigators said on May 16, the body of a small dog was found floating in Twin Lake. The lake is located in the town of Springwater, south of Waupaca.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI

