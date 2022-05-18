Case against woman charged with killing dogs to move forward

Nicholas S. Beaupre, 36, Manitowoc, bail jumping as repeater, retail theft-intentional take-as repeater and Intentionally Abuse Hazardous Substance as repeater on 11/8/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld and the defendant is placed on probation to DOC two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Spend sixty (60) days in the county jail, under the Huber Law, on count 2 only, stayed and to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and upon order of the court; 2) Pay court costs; 3) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 4) provide DNA sample; 5) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 6) maintain absolute sobriety; 7) AODA assessment and follow through; 8) Have no assaultive contact with Meijer Stores; 9) Pay restitution of $17.98 to Meijer; 10) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling work search or combination; 11) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO