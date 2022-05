Eugenio “Gene” Gil Arguijo, 79, was born on the banks of the Atascosa River in Pleasanton on March 20, 1943, to Refugio Arguijo Sr. and Anselma Gil Arguijo. He was the youngest of seven children. He passed away peacefully in Pleasanton on May 14, 2022, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren as they read aloud his favorite book, The Old Man and the Sea. He was a family man and entrepreneur who was loved and is remembered by many.

