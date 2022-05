The County-Wide Cleanup is underway in Johnson Co. This free Cleanup for free disposal of household items, started on May 9th. If you haven’t gotten your voucher from Apple Valley Sanitation, you still have time, as the clean-up will run through May 28. You must have garbage service to be eligible to receive a voucher. To get your voucher, call Apple Valley Sanitation at (606) 789-5980!

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO