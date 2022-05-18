New London crews respond to trash fire on Fourth Street

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Fire Department responded to a trash fire on Fourth Street Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the fire was activated around 3 a.m. after a “deep seated fire” broke out in a trash pile.

The fire department needed to use an excavator to dig through the trash. DEEP was also called in due to water behind the building.

Officials said the fire is contained at this time, and there were no injuries.

