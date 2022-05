The New York Attorney General’s office is launching investigations into social media companies in connection with the terror attack in Buffalo that claimed 10 lives and wounded three individuals. The investigations will look into the social media companies and other online resources that the shooter used to discuss and amplify his intentions and acts to carry out this attack. Specifically, the investigations will focus on those ​platforms that may have been used to stream, promote, or plan the event, including but not limited to Twitch (owned by Amazon), 4chan, 8chan, and Discord.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO