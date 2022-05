Henry Domniguez and Rick Flores were sworn into Places 2 and Place 3 for the Poteet City Council at their special meeting held May 17. They discussed some of their goals for the next two years which include fixing the streets and providing clean water. The next regularly scheduled council meeting will be June 7. Nick Sanchez will be sworn into Place 1 on May 23.

POTEET, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO