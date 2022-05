Sergio García from Castellón has a little cause for celebration, if you will, this week in Southern Hills (Tulsa, Oklahoma). On the occasion of the PGA Championship, now the second 'big' on the calendar, he will play his 93rd Grand Slam, the same number that the Basque Txema Olazábal, the Spanish player with the most appearances in the 'majors', has played to date, after beating the record Seve Ballesteros' 87 at the 2017 Masters.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO