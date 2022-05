Mr. David Scott Eldridge, age 41, of Olive Hill, Kentucky passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. He was born December 7, 1980 in Lexington, Kentucky to Carl and Jamie Norwalk Eldridge JR. He loved to tinker with motors, going camping, fishing and hiking, making things and spending time with his...

OLIVE HILL, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO