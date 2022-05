I’m writing this from a little Airbnb cabin about five miles away from the spot in the Sierra Nevada foothills where the infamous Caldor Fire began its rampage toward South Lake Tahoe on August 14, 2021. Here, bluebirds, oak titmice, house finches, and at least one hairy woodpecker keep company with bears and coyotes, plus one young bobcat, whom I just happened upon as he was stalking the morning smorgasbord of rodents from the end of a row of cabernet sauvignon.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO