HOUSTON - Authorities say three people were hospitalized following a major crash in northeast Houston Friday night. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but It happened on Wayside and Tidwell, a little after 9:15 p.m. Officials say there were a total of three people in the SUV, but two of them were ejected and at last, check, were still listed in serious condition.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO