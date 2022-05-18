Intense heat ahead of unsettled weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week and heading into the weekend we are tracking more heat and humidity on the way for the region out ahead of a cold front. Today and it appears Saturday will continue to be in the low to mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures close to 100 degrees. While we could see a couple of storms late tonight for the northern ArkLaTex, it won’t be until Saturday night that we could truly see widespread wet weather that will help drive our temperatures down for Sunday along with with more scattered showers. Heading into next week we are tracking more rain chances as our hot and dry pattern gets flipped, at least for a period, to a wetter and cooler one. Specifically Tuesday and Wednesday we are looking particularly wet as a low pressure system develops to our north.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO