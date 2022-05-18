ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Intense heat ahead of unsettled weekend

By Andrew Brightman
KSLA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle of the week we are tracking more intense heat on the way with record heat being possible through Friday. We continue to look towards the weekend for our next chance of rain as well as a...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Front finally rolls in this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week and heading into the weekend we are tracking more heat and humidity on the way for the region out ahead of a cold front. Today and it appears Saturday will continue to be in the low to mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures close to 100 degrees. While we could see a couple of storms late tonight for the northern ArkLaTex, it won’t be until Saturday night that we could truly see widespread wet weather that will help drive our temperatures down for Sunday along with with more scattered showers. Heading into next week we are tracking more rain chances as our hot and dry pattern gets flipped, at least for a period, to a wetter and cooler one. Specifically Tuesday and Wednesday we are looking particularly wet as a low pressure system develops to our north.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SWEPCO crews working to restore power following overnight storms

(KSLA) — Throughout the ArkLaTex, thousands of residents awoke to darkness following storms overnight. SWEPCO crews are working to restore power to affected areas. Hardest hit were Texarkana, Shreveport and Kilgore, according to a news release. Severe storms with high winds and lightning brought down trees, utility poles and...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTAL

SFD makes quick work of afternoon Highland fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out mid-afternoon Saturday. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire in a two-story residence in the 300 block of Dalzell, according to SFD Assistant Chief Mark Guastella. He said neighbors reported...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Southwood High closed on May 20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southwood High School students will get a three-day weekend ahead of summer break. The Caddo Parish School Board announced that the SHS campus is closed on May 20. The campus is dealing with low water pressure. According to the city, water pressure was restored around 4:15...
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
KPEL 96.5

This North Louisiana Home For Sale is Stuck in the 1960s

A home went up for sale in West Monroe and I can't stop scrolling through the photos. What in the 1960s is this?. This is the Home That Time Forgot About. It was built in 1962 and has been beautifully maintained, however, it could use some major updating. Someone's Nana and Papa took great care of a home they probably had built to raise a family. The real estate agent who listed the home called it a "mid-century gem in West Monroe". It is a gem, it has remained untouched and it can be yours for $250,000.
WEST MONROE, LA
KTAL

SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt clue #8

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – KTAL NBC 6 is teaming up with the organizers of Mudbug Madness Festival to bring you the 2022 SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt, which will begin on Wednesday, May 11. The treasure clues will be released in the 10 pm KTAL NBC 6 newscast...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Will Be#Cool Down#In The Evening#Hot Weather#Thunderstorms#Ksla
KTBS

Natchitoches Jazz and R&B festival officially begins

NATCHITOCHES, La. – A weekend full of music has begun on the riverbank with the Natchitoches Jazz and R&B festival. The Friday night kickoff featured a glimpse of what is to come Saturday, hosted by Trini Triggs, starting at noon. Wristbands can be bought online at natchjazzfest.com or in...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

East Texas man goes missing

LAKE WRIGHT PATMAN, La. (KSLA) — Texas Game Wardens and Cass County sheriff’s deputies were out searching for a Daingerfield, Texas, man Sunday morning. It was about 10:30 a.m. when they responded to a call about a person missing in the area of Armstrong landing at Lake Wright Patman. He is believed to be on foot in the lake area.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Haughton community comes together for Clay Moock

City of Shreveport says company declined their offer to manage community pools this summer. The City of Shreveport and SPAR say they are working quickly to develop a plan to provide access to swim programs and to create a safe experience for youth this summer. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fundraiser for Clay Moock family

City of Shreveport says company declined their offer to manage community pools this summer. The City of Shreveport and SPAR say they are working quickly to develop a plan to provide access to swim programs and to create a safe experience for youth this summer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Drawdown for Saline Lake (Natchitoches and Winn Parishes)

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has scheduled a drawdown of Saline Lake (Natchitoches and Winn Parishes) for giant salvinia management, reduction of organic muck, and fish habitat improvement. The drawdown is designed to reduce the further expansion of salvinia as summertime temperatures promote maximum growth. The water...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

1st amendment battle vs Shreveport

City of Shreveport says company declined their offer to manage community pools this summer. The City of Shreveport and SPAR say they are working quickly to develop a plan to provide access to swim programs and to create a safe experience for youth this summer. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

North Louisiana Juneteenth Coalition to host first parade

SHREVEPORT, La. - The North Louisiana Juneteenth Coalition will host the first North Louisiana Juneteenth Parade on June 17. It will begin at the intersection of Commerce Street and East Caddo Street at 4 p.m. and will end at Festival Plaza around 6:30 p.m. Juneteenth (a contraction of June and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport says company declined offer to manage community pools this summer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport released a statement on Thursday, May 19 regarding the management of SPAR pools. “Today, the company that was originally awarded the contract to manage SPAR pools, declined the City of Shreveport’s offer. Procedures outline that we move to the next proposal, but it was determined that the company was non-responsive due to its failure to provide accurate information in the documents that were submitted. Specifically, this company failed to disclose any and all litigation that they were involved in over the past five years. The City of Shreveport and SPAR are working quickly to develop a plan to provide access to swim programs and to create a safe experience for local youth this summer.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

1 dead in Tuesday night shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot Tuesday night in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood has died. The Caddo Coroner's Office said Chamichael D. Carthren, 29, was shot several times in the 6200 block of Southern Avenue around 10:15 p.m. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy