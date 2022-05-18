Village Launch Third Thursday’s begins for 2022 in Poe West

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re looking for a way to support women and minority-owned businesses and grab some local items and a meal, Third Thursday’s at Poe West is right up your alley.

The Village Launch Third Thursday market is returning on Thursday, May 19th. The market showcases women and minority-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs, many of which have graduated from the Village Launch entrepreneur academy.

More than 15 vendors will be present. There will be a live band, Levelz, as well as a food truck Vegan House Shack and a photo booth.

Visit the market from 5-8 Thursday at 556 Perry Ave in Greenville.

