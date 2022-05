May 18 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc reported a bigger-than-expected drop in same-store sales on Wednesday, as demand eased for its home-improvement tools and building materials from pandemic highs.

Same-store sales decreased 4% in the first quarter, compared with Wall Street expectation of a 2.5% fall, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)