Retail

UPDATE 1-Lowe's posts bigger-than-expected drop in same-store sales

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds details on results, CEO quote)

May 18 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc reported a bigger-than-expected drop in same-store sales on Wednesday, as demand eased for its home-improvement tools and building materials from pandemic highs.

Americans hunkered down during the lockdowns engaged in more do-it-yourself (DIY) home projects, lifting sales of paint and building materials at Lowe’s and bigger rival Home Depot in 2020.

The U.S. housing boom is showing signs of cooling due to rising mortgage rates, while sales to DIY customers have slowed significantly with more people returning to offices.

“Because 75% of our customer base is DIY, our Q1 sales were disproportionately impacted by the cooler spring temperatures,” Chief Executive Officer Marvin Ellison said in a statement.

The home improvement chain reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 outlook, while bigger rival Home Depot raised it on Tuesday.

Lowe’s net earnings edged higher to $2.33 billion, or $3.51 per share, from $2.32 billion, or $3.21 per share, a year earlier.

Same-store sales decreased 4% in the first quarter, compared with Wall Street expectation of a 2.5% fall, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Reuters

Retail sell-off: discounters, auto stores lead losses

(Reuters) - A rout in consumer stocks gained more steam on Friday, as shares of Ross Stores led a retreat of other discount stores to cap off a bleak week for retailers. Ross shares were down 24.4% at $70.06 after falling as low as $69.75 after the discount apparel retailer cut its 2022 same-store-sales estimate to a decline of 2%-4% versus an earlier flat-to-up 3% target.
RETAIL
Reuters

HSBC suspends banker after climate risk comments, Financial Times reports

May 22 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) has suspended its head of responsible investing pending an internal investigation after he said central bank policymakers and other global authorities are exaggerating the financial risks of climate change, the Financial Times reported on Sunday citing people with knowledge of the process. HSBC...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Australian shares likely to open lower, NZ index rises

May 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open lower on Monday, following the Labor Party's election victory after nearly a decade out of power, while Wall Street's uneven finish last week in a volatile session may impact domestic technology stocks. The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 16.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.4% by 2233 GMT. (Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Paul Simao)
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Store Sales#Home Improvement#Cos Inc#Americans#Home Depot#Ibes#Refinitiv
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold set for first weekly gain in five as dollar rally eases

May 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday hovered near a one-week high scaled in the previous session, and were set for their first weekly gain since mid-April, as the U.S. dollar receded from two-decade highs, reviving demand for safe-haven bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,841.37 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT, after rising as much as 1.9% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,839.30. * Gold prices have climbed about 1.7% so far this week. * The U.S. dollar slipped across the board, extending its pullback from a two-decade high, as most major currencies battered by the greenback's advance this year drew buyers. * A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also fell, lifting demand for zero-yield gold, as continued softness in U.S. economic data fuelled growth concerns amid aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. * As bullion yields no interest it can become less attractive to investors when short-term U.S. interest rates are hiked. It is, however, seen as a safe store of value during times of economic crises. * The U.S. Fed will lift interest rates higher by the end of this year than anticipated just a month ago, keeping alive already-significant risks of a recession, a Reuters poll of economists found. * Reflecting an uptick in demand, SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.66% to 1,056.18 tonnes on Thursday, following a recent streak of losses. * Spot silver fell 0.2% to $21.87 per ounce, but has gained nearly 4% so far this week. * Platinum dropped 0.5% to $957.69, while palladium edged up 0.1% to $2,007.98. Both were set for weekly gains of about 2.1% and 3.6%, respectively. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MARKETS
Reuters

Australia's central bank balance sheet to shrink only slowly

SYDNEY, May 23 (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank on Monday projected its A$600-billion ($423.66 billion) balance sheet would remain large for some years to come as bonds it bought under quantitative easing slowly mature and repeated it had no plans to sell its holdings early. Reserve Bank of Australia...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah among top gainers

May 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 128.110 127.8 -0.24 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3807 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.698 29.769 +0.24 Korean won 1269.700 1277.7 +0.63 Baht 34.485 34.42 -0.19 Peso 52.350 52.25 -0.19 Rupiah 14660.000 14730 +0.48 Rupee 77.725 77.725 0.00 Ringgit 4.394 4.4025 +0.19 Yuan 6.731 6.7107 -0.30 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 128.110 115.08 -10.17 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3490 -2.38 Taiwan dlr 29.698 27.676 -6.81 Korean won 1269.700 1188.60 -6.39 Baht 34.485 33.39 -3.18 Peso 52.350 50.99 -2.60 Rupiah 14660.000 14250 -2.80 Rupee 77.725 74.33 -4.37 Ringgit 4.394 4.1640 -5.23 Yuan 6.731 6.3550 -5.58 (Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

