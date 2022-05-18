ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Stadium Renovation Deal Keeps Marlins in Jupiter for Spring Training Through 2049

By NBC 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new deal aimed to renovate the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals will keep the teams spending the preseason in South Florida for over 20 more years....

WSVN-TV

SOUTH FLORIDA SURGE OF MOISTURE?

We are officially halfway through the work week, which means the weekend is right around the corner,…And this week so far we have seen a mixed bag of weather. The week started off stormy and has now transitioned to a steamy and mainly dry one. This morning was no different as we saw just a few isolated showers (near the Florida Keys), calm and quiet across Mainland areas with mild and muggy conditions for all.
veronews.com

Summer closings set for downtown Vero rail crossings

Brightline plans to close the railroad crossing at westbound 20th Street (Route 60 west) from May 31 through June 20 for installation of new safety equipment for high-speed passenger trains, then work on the other downtown Vero Beach crossings throughout the summer. Brightline anticipates completing improvements at eight Vero Beach...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Construction on luxury mixed-use development underway in Lake Park

LAKE PARK, Fla. — A first-of-its-kind project in Lake Park is under construction after a groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the town's first luxury mixed-use development. The Nautilus 220 will have 330 residences in two, 24-story towers, waterfront restaurants, retail space and offices alongside a marina at 220...
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Local Hospital Updates Visitation Policy Amid COVID-19 Case Rise

No. 1 - A woman has been charged after confessing to killing an elderly man and burying him in a shallow grave at her Miami Gardens home, authorities said. Clio Maria Trice, 50, admitted to a neighbor that she struck the 81-year-old man in the head, strangled him until he died and buried him in her backyard, according to a police report. The neighbor called police and officers responded to the home in the 200 block of Northwest 194th Terrace just after 5 p.m. on Monday to execute a search warrant. Miami Gardens Police confirmed Tuesday morning that the man's body was found buried beneath a wooden plank in what appeared to be a freshly filled grave.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
veronews.com

Vero resident wins record 43rd world tennis title

If someone were to ask you which male tennis player has won the most world championships, you might say Rafael Nadal, with his 21 Grand Slam titles. The man who has won the most world tennis championships – a record 43 – is an unassuming, 87-year-old Grand Harbor resident with slightly stooped shoulders who is very hard of hearing and has had two knee replacement operations on each knee.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Condos prepare for safety inspections in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — City officials say they are dividing the city into four zones, putting the buildings closest to the ocean with the proper height and age requirements first in line for the recertification program. The first 14 buildings in zone one are east of the Intracoastal...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Buzz over new peach honey beer in Palm Beach Gardens

When you see Sierra Malnove's bee earrings you already know she has something BREWING. She relaxes her bees with smoke as WPTV interviewed her on her farm off BEEline Highway near Palm Beach Gardens. "You can see it's covered in a waxy capping," said Malnove founder of Palm Beach Creamed...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier checks in as second-wealthiest county in Florida

Collier County is the second wealthiest among Florida’s 67 counties, according to a study from SmartAsset, which measured the amount of investment income being generated in each county, in addition to the per capita income and median home value. Monroe County led the way with a wealth index of 50.82, followed by Collier with 42.82, Palm Beach with 34.40, Martin with 34.13 and Indian River with 31.77. Collier boasts a per capita investment income of $78,740, a median home value of $509,800 and a per capita income of $103,865.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
fb101.com

New in 2022: South Florida’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings

From authentic Latin cuisine to an array of culinary creations that meld flavors and ingredients from around the world, South Florida is home to a quickly growing, world-class restaurant scene. Check out some of South Florida’s hottest and newest dining destinations below. The Blue Dog Cookhouse & Bar. New...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Textbook Operation by Police Lands Suspects in Jail Without Chase

No. 1 - A day after Miami-Dade prosecutors released disturbing surveillance video of group home employees wrestling a patient to the ground, family members are speaking out about the man's death. Family members identified the man as 36-year-old Edward Ware, who was living with autism. The incident, which happened in...
MIAMI, FL

