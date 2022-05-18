Stadium Renovation Deal Keeps Marlins in Jupiter for Spring Training Through 2049

No. 1 - A woman has been charged after confessing to killing an elderly man and burying him in a shallow grave at her Miami Gardens home, authorities said. Clio Maria Trice, 50, admitted to a neighbor that she struck the 81-year-old man in the head, strangled him until he died and buried him in her backyard, according to a police report. The neighbor called police and officers responded to the home in the 200 block of Northwest 194th Terrace just after 5 p.m. on Monday to execute a search warrant. Miami Gardens Police confirmed Tuesday morning that the man's body was found buried beneath a wooden plank in what appeared to be a freshly filled grave.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO