Pelicans, pork chops and party downtown: Things to do this weekend in the Rockford area

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD — There is an abundance of family friendly indoor and outdoor activities in the area this weekend, including opening day at City Market and a festival celebrating pelicans in Rockton.

Rockford City Market

What: Opening day of the 2022 Rockford City Market featuring 70 local vendors selling everything from fresh produce and baked goods to arts and crafts. City Market will also feature live music from Swingbilly RFD and plenty of activities for the kids.

When: Friday 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: City Market Pavilion at State and Water streets in downtown Rockford

For more: rockfordcitymarket.com

Great Downtown Open House

What: The Element Rockford presents the Great Downtown Open House, celebrating everything in downtown. The event features live music, art, food and drink specials, trolley, scooter, and bike rides.

When: Saturday 12 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Where: downtown Rockford

Cost: Free

For more: theelementrockford.com

Rockton Pelican Fest

What: Rockton Pelican Fest is a celebration of the American White Pelicans migrating through the Rockton area and Nygren Wetland Preserve. Festival attendees will be encouraged to visit nearby Nygren Wetland Preserve to look for pelicans and other wildlife at the Wildlife Overlook.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Guided hikes will be provided at Nygren Wetland at 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. An early bird walk will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Where: Downtown Rockton and Nygren Wetland Preserve, 3714 W. Rockton Road.

More: naturalland.org/event/rockton-pelican-fest/

Rockford Black Wall Street Business Expo

What: Enjoy a day at the park while getting to know Black business owners and what they have to offer. More than 20 vendors from Chicago, Rockford and the Madison area including hair and skin care, art, clothing, snacks, candles and Blazing Magic BBQ.

When: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Charles Hicks Memorial Sports Park on Ogilby Road

Cost: Free

Main Street Market

What: Urban Farmgirl's Main Street Market. Shopping, food trucks, music and more. Main Street Market is an open-air market hosted and owned by Urban Farmgirl featuring vendors from across the Midwest.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Boone County Fairgrounds

Cost: General admission — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. $7/adults in advance, $10/adults at the gate. No charge for ages 17 and under. Early bird admission — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.$20 advance purchase only.

For more: urbanfarmgirl.com/pages/main-street-market

Street Market Extravaganza

What: Life Church Assembly of God in Roscoe is having a Street Market Extravaganza on May 21. There will be local vendors, food trucks, inflatable slides, and bounce houses for the kids.

When: Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: 5910 Elevator Road, Roscoe

Cost: Free

Parks Kiwanis Pork Chop Day

What: The Parks Kiwanis Club hosts its 2022 Pork Chop Day. Each meal includes a pork chop sandwich, Ole Salty's Potato Chips, applesauce and a bottle of water. Pork Chop Day proceeds support local organizations.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Loves Park VFW, 2018 Windsor Road, Loves Park

Cost: $7 in advance, $8 day of event

More: Please call 815-289-1395

WWE Main Event

What: See your favorite Smackdown Superstars

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: BMO Harris Bank Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford

Cost: $15 to $110

Tickets: https://thebmoharrisbankcenter.com/events/wwe-saturday-nights-main-event

Music at the Museum

What: Summer music program hosted by Ethnic Heritage Museum. Vince Chiarelli & Frank Calvagna are scheduled to perform in the museum’s outdoor gazebo.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Ethnic Heritage Museum, 1129 S. Main St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

More information: ethnicheritagemuseum.org

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Pelicans, pork chops and party downtown: Things to do this weekend in the Rockford area

