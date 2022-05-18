Pelicans, pork chops and party downtown: Things to do this weekend in the Rockford area
ROCKFORD — There is an abundance of family friendly indoor and outdoor activities in the area this weekend, including opening day at City Market and a festival celebrating pelicans in Rockton.
Rockford City Market
What: Opening day of the 2022 Rockford City Market featuring 70 local vendors selling everything from fresh produce and baked goods to arts and crafts. City Market will also feature live music from Swingbilly RFD and plenty of activities for the kids.
When: Friday 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: City Market Pavilion at State and Water streets in downtown Rockford
For more: rockfordcitymarket.com
Great Downtown Open House
What: The Element Rockford presents the Great Downtown Open House, celebrating everything in downtown. The event features live music, art, food and drink specials, trolley, scooter, and bike rides.
When: Saturday 12 p.m.- 2 a.m.
Where: downtown Rockford
Cost: Free
For more: theelementrockford.com
Rockton Pelican Fest
What: Rockton Pelican Fest is a celebration of the American White Pelicans migrating through the Rockton area and Nygren Wetland Preserve. Festival attendees will be encouraged to visit nearby Nygren Wetland Preserve to look for pelicans and other wildlife at the Wildlife Overlook.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Guided hikes will be provided at Nygren Wetland at 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. An early bird walk will begin at 7:30 a.m.
Where: Downtown Rockton and Nygren Wetland Preserve, 3714 W. Rockton Road.
More: naturalland.org/event/rockton-pelican-fest/
Rockford Black Wall Street Business Expo
What: Enjoy a day at the park while getting to know Black business owners and what they have to offer. More than 20 vendors from Chicago, Rockford and the Madison area including hair and skin care, art, clothing, snacks, candles and Blazing Magic BBQ.
When: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Charles Hicks Memorial Sports Park on Ogilby Road
Cost: Free
Main Street Market
What: Urban Farmgirl's Main Street Market. Shopping, food trucks, music and more. Main Street Market is an open-air market hosted and owned by Urban Farmgirl featuring vendors from across the Midwest.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Boone County Fairgrounds
Cost: General admission — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. $7/adults in advance, $10/adults at the gate. No charge for ages 17 and under. Early bird admission — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.$20 advance purchase only.
For more: urbanfarmgirl.com/pages/main-street-market
Street Market Extravaganza
What: Life Church Assembly of God in Roscoe is having a Street Market Extravaganza on May 21. There will be local vendors, food trucks, inflatable slides, and bounce houses for the kids.
When: Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: 5910 Elevator Road, Roscoe
Cost: Free
Parks Kiwanis Pork Chop Day
What: The Parks Kiwanis Club hosts its 2022 Pork Chop Day. Each meal includes a pork chop sandwich, Ole Salty's Potato Chips, applesauce and a bottle of water. Pork Chop Day proceeds support local organizations.
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Loves Park VFW, 2018 Windsor Road, Loves Park
Cost: $7 in advance, $8 day of event
More: Please call 815-289-1395
WWE Main Event
What: See your favorite Smackdown Superstars
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: BMO Harris Bank Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford
Cost: $15 to $110
Tickets: https://thebmoharrisbankcenter.com/events/wwe-saturday-nights-main-event
Music at the Museum
What: Summer music program hosted by Ethnic Heritage Museum. Vince Chiarelli & Frank Calvagna are scheduled to perform in the museum’s outdoor gazebo.
When: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Ethnic Heritage Museum, 1129 S. Main St., Rockford
Cost: Free admission
More information: ethnicheritagemuseum.org
Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen
This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Pelicans, pork chops and party downtown: Things to do this weekend in the Rockford area
Comments / 1