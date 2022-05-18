ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‌Pittsburgh’s top events: May 19-25

By Amanda Waltz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Associated Artists of Pittsburgh continues its Performance Series with local artist and curator Tara Fay. The AAP website says Fay will present a “durational performance,” during which she will read from the 2019 “Pittsburgh’s Inequality Across Gender and Race” report while balancing a steel beam across her shoulders. According to...

Travel Maven

6 Hidden Places to Explore in Pittsburgh

There's so much to see and do here in Pittsburgh, from chowing down on Potato Patch fries, to touring the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, there's certainly no shortage of cool places to explore. Alternatively, there are dozens of lesser-known, hidden gems to check out around the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Manager of Tourism, Advocacy Fellow, and more

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Advocacy, Policy, & Civic Engagement Fellow. Art, education, and social justice nonprofit 1Hood Media is seeking a part-time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Introducing Brian Broome captures Black Pittsburgh creatives thriving despite obstacles

Pittsburgh filmmaker and visual artist Chris Ivey is pretty candid when talking about his friend Brian Broome, the local author who has made waves with his award-winning memoir Punch Me Up to the Gods. Ivey describes, how over the years, he would see Broome publicly struggling with substance abuse, something the now-sober author discusses openly in his writing and in interviews, including with Pittsburgh City Paper.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Live! Casino Pittsburgh holding rodeo, concert event

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Live! Casino Pittsburgh, located in Westmoreland County, is feeling bullish about kicking off its summer series of outdoor events — literally. The casino’s Pro “Bulls and Barrels” Rodeo and Concert is scheduled to be held on June 4-5. The event will feature professional bull riding, barrel racing, trick ropers and rodeo clowns. Rodeo shows will be held from 3-6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, as well as a live concert on Saturday from 8-10 p.m. The Grammy-nominated country music artist David Nail is set to perform.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Restaurant News: Stagioni to Close

More bad news for Pittsburgh restaurant-goers. Stagioni, Stephen Felder and Carla DelSignore’s beloved South Side eatery, will close at the end of June. “It wasn’t COVID related. We did a good job dealing with the situation and felt like we were chameleons reacting to everything that got put into play and the obstacles in front of us. We kept our staff safe. We did outdoor events with our neighbors Acacia. Our customers supported us with takeaway. We made it through a lot of hard times and felt positive about how we did it,” DelSignore says.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spinners and Fifth Dimension at the Palace; The Other Arts Festival on Walnut Continues Today (Sun., 5/22/22)

1) The Spinners, a male vocal and dance group who originated in the suburbs of Detroit, enjoyed considerable success in the ’70s with top 10 hits including “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “The Rubber Band Man,” (If they were from Pittsburgh it would be “The Gum Band Man”) and “I’ll Be Around.” In ’74, they teamed up with Dionne Warwick to produce the number one smash hit “Then Came You.” During the 1960s The Spinners were with Motown before switching to the Atlantic label in the ’70s. The Spinners still tour regularly and have one original Spinner remaining—Henry Fambrough, who has been in the band since its formation in 1954. That’s a lot of R&B. The group’s latest LP release release is 2021’s, Round the Block and Back Again. Sharing the spotlight for the concert is the pop vocal group The Fifth Dimension. They sure were performing at a few more dimensions between 1967 and 1973 when they charted 20 Top 40 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100. These included “Up, Up and Away,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and the mega hit “Medley: Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)” from the Broadway show Hair. Florence LaRue is the one remaining original member. The songs are so great and it’s fantastic to hear them live. 3 p.m. Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. (M.V., R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
Final tour of popular guitar exhibition stops at Carnegie Science Center

Cleveland might have the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but Pittsburgh will give its rival city a run for its money with a new musical exhibition at the Carnegie Science Center. Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World is described as being “packed with STEAM-based elements taking visitors through the science of sound and music with nearly 100 rare, antique, and unique guitars and a dozen hands-on interactives.” Opening Fri., May 20 and running through Oct. 30, the traveling show also gives museum visitors the chance to play a few chords on the world’s largest, playable electric guitar.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ghost towns dot Western Pa., Pittsburgh landscape and history

When Ron Ross was 8, he used to climb up a hill overlooking his family’s Westmoreland County farm and watch houses being moved from the small village of Cokeville. “It was like watching a ballgame,” said Ross, 78, of Blairsville, who lived in a 13-room, three-story farmhouse. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Black Forge Coffee to close Allentown coffee shop

After nearly seven years slinging coffee in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood, the heavy metal-themed coffee shop Black Forge Coffee is closing down its original store. According to a Facebook post, Black Forge Allentown will have limited hours starting on May 23, and June 30 will be the final day of business for the coffee shop housed next to the Pittsburgh Police station on Arlington Avenue in Allentown.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lineup for Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival announced

With an emphasis on diversity, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has unveiled its full lineup of performers and visual artists for the 2022 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival. The festival takes place from June 3 through June 12. “This year is going to be special,” said Sarah Aziz, director of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former debutantes to co-chair The Cinderella Ball

A memorable evening 15 years ago inspired two friends to create that same remarkable experience for other young women. Kelly Waldman and Courtney Elizabeth Benson were debutantes at the 81st Cinderella Ball in 2007. The night inspired them to become co-chairs for the 96th annual event on May 28 at the Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

22 best bakeries in Pittsburgh

Certain neighborhoods seem synonymous with baked goods (in my mind, at least). It’s hard to think about the Strip District without imagining the crunch of anise almond-scented biscotti at Enrico’s, or Millvale without the concentrated sweetness of Jean-Marc Chatellier’s macarons, or Bloomfield without Paddy Cake, bound by tradition (and string).
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray: Attracting birds to your yard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I love attracting birds to my yard.  Every time I post bird pictures or videos, someone always asks how I get the different types of birds to come into my yard.  Attracting birds is simple, but my expertise is not birds, so we should talk with an expert for tips and tricks to make your birding experience as exciting as possible.  For that expertise, we had a discussion with Rachel Handel, the communications director at the Audobon Society of Western Pennsylvania.Elizabeth: Hi Rachel! Why would you want to attract...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

On the brink: With no clear end in sight to population declines, fate of some communities could be in jeopardy

Bob Davis spent only seven years of his childhood in Adamsburg before his family moved to Greensburg in 1966, but the borough made an impression. Davis lived in an old farm house along Main Street. He fondly recalls a bustling town filled with several businesses. There was a service station with one gas pump, a hotel and a tavern. A general store carried basics such as bread and milk, and the popular The Village Inn restaurant served homestyle meals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Maryland Daily Record

John Davidson Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,U.S. Kids/Children Name: Yes (3) John Davidson is an American actor, singer, and host in different programs. He had been seen in the movies like “That’s incredible,” “Time Machine,” and “Hollywood Squares.” He was working in the film career in the 1980s. He had earned a considerable amount through these movies and by doing advertisements. He is one of the favorite people of every second person in this world.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

‘Driven’ to Make the Best Pizza

Jake Stewart utilizes his experience, top ingredients, and scratch cooking to create high quality Detroit-style pizza. Detroit-style pizza has been a hot trend in Pittsburgh for a few years now with several restaurants being especially well known for them. Since opening in September of 2021, Driven PGH Restaurant at Federal Galley at North Side’s Nova Place has joined that group.
PITTSBURGH, PA

