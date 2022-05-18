ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Song from the Uproar recalls one woman’s incredible life with all-female cast and crew

By Amanda Waltz
pghcitypaper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSong from the Uproar: The Lives and Deaths of Isabelle Eberhardt will mark a few firsts for the Pittsburgh-based DEMASKUS Theater Collective. Besides being the first opera produced by DEMASKUS, it will also be the first time a Black woman will take on the lead role with the casting of Amanda...

www.pghcitypaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
pghcitypaper.com

Introducing Brian Broome captures Black Pittsburgh creatives thriving despite obstacles

Pittsburgh filmmaker and visual artist Chris Ivey is pretty candid when talking about his friend Brian Broome, the local author who has made waves with his award-winning memoir Punch Me Up to the Gods. Ivey describes, how over the years, he would see Broome publicly struggling with substance abuse, something the now-sober author discusses openly in his writing and in interviews, including with Pittsburgh City Paper.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Huey Lewis joins Michael Keaton as part of 'Wings Over Water' at the Carnegie Science Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wings Over Water, an IMAX film narrated by Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton opened at Carnegie Science Center on Thursday.Keaton wasn't the only big name who lent his voice to the project. Rock and roll legend Huey Lewis also helped contribute to the music of the film. Wings Over Water addresses the importance of wetlands. "These prairie areas are home to 70-percent of North American birds and last year, think everything's peachy-keen, imagine this: 50 years ago, there were some 3 billion more birds than there are today, so this is important stuff we're talking about here," Lewis said. Wings Over Water is showing in the Rango's Giant Cinema at Carnegie Science Center from now through October 30.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

The Spinners and Fifth Dimension at the Palace; The Other Arts Festival on Walnut Continues Today (Sun., 5/22/22)

1) The Spinners, a male vocal and dance group who originated in the suburbs of Detroit, enjoyed considerable success in the ’70s with top 10 hits including “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “The Rubber Band Man,” (If they were from Pittsburgh it would be “The Gum Band Man”) and “I’ll Be Around.” In ’74, they teamed up with Dionne Warwick to produce the number one smash hit “Then Came You.” During the 1960s The Spinners were with Motown before switching to the Atlantic label in the ’70s. The Spinners still tour regularly and have one original Spinner remaining—Henry Fambrough, who has been in the band since its formation in 1954. That’s a lot of R&B. The group’s latest LP release release is 2021’s, Round the Block and Back Again. Sharing the spotlight for the concert is the pop vocal group The Fifth Dimension. They sure were performing at a few more dimensions between 1967 and 1973 when they charted 20 Top 40 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100. These included “Up, Up and Away,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and the mega hit “Medley: Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)” from the Broadway show Hair. Florence LaRue is the one remaining original member. The songs are so great and it’s fantastic to hear them live. 3 p.m. Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. (M.V., R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
pghcitypaper.com

Final tour of popular guitar exhibition stops at Carnegie Science Center

Cleveland might have the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but Pittsburgh will give its rival city a run for its money with a new musical exhibition at the Carnegie Science Center. Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World is described as being “packed with STEAM-based elements taking visitors through the science of sound and music with nearly 100 rare, antique, and unique guitars and a dozen hands-on interactives.” Opening Fri., May 20 and running through Oct. 30, the traveling show also gives museum visitors the chance to play a few chords on the world’s largest, playable electric guitar.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lineup for Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival announced

With an emphasis on diversity, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has unveiled its full lineup of performers and visual artists for the 2022 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival. The festival takes place from June 3 through June 12. “This year is going to be special,” said Sarah Aziz, director of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Live! Casino Pittsburgh holding rodeo, concert event

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Live! Casino Pittsburgh, located in Westmoreland County, is feeling bullish about kicking off its summer series of outdoor events — literally. The casino’s Pro “Bulls and Barrels” Rodeo and Concert is scheduled to be held on June 4-5. The event will feature professional bull riding, barrel racing, trick ropers and rodeo clowns. Rodeo shows will be held from 3-6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, as well as a live concert on Saturday from 8-10 p.m. The Grammy-nominated country music artist David Nail is set to perform.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Uproar#Swiss#Wilson Center S Build#Song#Yale School Of Drama#Latina#Afro
Maryland Daily Record

John Davidson Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,U.S. Kids/Children Name: Yes (3) John Davidson is an American actor, singer, and host in different programs. He had been seen in the movies like “That’s incredible,” “Time Machine,” and “Hollywood Squares.” He was working in the film career in the 1980s. He had earned a considerable amount through these movies and by doing advertisements. He is one of the favorite people of every second person in this world.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray: Attracting birds to your yard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I love attracting birds to my yard.  Every time I post bird pictures or videos, someone always asks how I get the different types of birds to come into my yard.  Attracting birds is simple, but my expertise is not birds, so we should talk with an expert for tips and tricks to make your birding experience as exciting as possible.  For that expertise, we had a discussion with Rachel Handel, the communications director at the Audobon Society of Western Pennsylvania.Elizabeth: Hi Rachel! Why would you want to attract...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Travel Maven

6 Hidden Places to Explore in Pittsburgh

There's so much to see and do here in Pittsburgh, from chowing down on Potato Patch fries, to touring the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, there's certainly no shortage of cool places to explore. Alternatively, there are dozens of lesser-known, hidden gems to check out around the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: Clyde and Lil Girl are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ClydeAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Clyde is a young pup who is looking for family who is ready to give him all of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Page’s Ice Cream Shop Unveils New Treats in Time For Summer

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. And ice cream is just what you’ll get at Page’s on the South Side. The popular ice cream shop is adding another round of goodies to its menu, accompanying its famous Yinzer Sundae, both traditional and dairy-free soft serve and more. They’re called Page’s Pops, and they come in eight varieties — all named for different employees and the niece of the shop’s owner, Maggie Page-Prusia.
WEST HOMESTEAD, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Manager of Tourism, Advocacy Fellow, and more

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Advocacy, Policy, & Civic Engagement Fellow. Art, education, and social justice nonprofit 1Hood Media is seeking a part-time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Restaurant News: Stagioni to Close

More bad news for Pittsburgh restaurant-goers. Stagioni, Stephen Felder and Carla DelSignore’s beloved South Side eatery, will close at the end of June. “It wasn’t COVID related. We did a good job dealing with the situation and felt like we were chameleons reacting to everything that got put into play and the obstacles in front of us. We kept our staff safe. We did outdoor events with our neighbors Acacia. Our customers supported us with takeaway. We made it through a lot of hard times and felt positive about how we did it,” DelSignore says.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Black Forge Coffee to close Allentown coffee shop

After nearly seven years slinging coffee in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood, the heavy metal-themed coffee shop Black Forge Coffee is closing down its original store. According to a Facebook post, Black Forge Allentown will have limited hours starting on May 23, and June 30 will be the final day of business for the coffee shop housed next to the Pittsburgh Police station on Arlington Avenue in Allentown.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

‘Driven’ to Make the Best Pizza

Jake Stewart utilizes his experience, top ingredients, and scratch cooking to create high quality Detroit-style pizza. Detroit-style pizza has been a hot trend in Pittsburgh for a few years now with several restaurants being especially well known for them. Since opening in September of 2021, Driven PGH Restaurant at Federal Galley at North Side’s Nova Place has joined that group.
PITTSBURGH, PA
daystech.org

Three Pittsburgh-area farms for when you want to just vibe with animals | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh

It can be an understatement to say that life has been fairly laborious for many individuals currently. As the pandemic continues, the world appears to be in a continuing state of disarray. Sometimes, what you want is a bit self-care. Sometimes, what you want is to have a look at cute child animals at a local-ish farm. Here are three farms to go to simply exterior of Pittsburgh if you wish to go be at peace with pigs, cows, and little child goats.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy