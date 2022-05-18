Glover wins hotly-contested Clerk’s race

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Tuesday’s primary election, a new Pulaski County Judge-Executive will be sworn in next year. Marshall Todd is the Pulaski County Judge-Executive elect, beating incumbent Steve Kelley by more than four thousand votes. Todd said he was thrilled and surprised by the voter turnout...
GLASGOW, Ky. – Tuesday’s primary elections in Barren County had a slightly higher percentage of voters than Warren County. Primary voter turnout was 18 percent, only 600 less voters than last year’s primary elections. Barren County Clerk Helena Birdwell says she is proud of yesterday’s turnout considering...
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky attorney general’s office says it is not currently investigating the governor’s office but claims that Gov. Andy Beshear mischaracterized a recent information request — the latest twist in an escalating political feud. Beshear said this week it was “news to us”...
The Kentucky Attorney General’s Election Violation Hotline received numerous complaints from Russell and surrounding counties during the primary election, either pre-election day, on election day, or after polls closed. In Russell County, the hotline received two complaints pre-election classified as “procedural questions.”. Five complaints were called in Clinton...
WAVE News - Tuesday night, May 17, 2022. Sen. McGarvey wins Democratic nomination to replace Ky. Congressman Yarmuth. Sen. Morgan McGarvey announced he has won the Democratic nomination for Congressman John Yarmuth’s seat. Bill Dieruf, Craig Greenberg win nominations for Louisville mayoral candidate. Updated: 5 hours ago. The two...
The Adair County School District Board met Thursday and discussed several items including the employee salary schedule for the 2022-23 academic year. See the May 26 issue of the Community Voice for full details.
(WYMT) - Kentuckians headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots and make sure their voices were heard. ”That’s just my right,” said voter Emline Montgomery. “Then I don’t have a right to complain if someone gets in there that I’m not really as fond of.”
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Lisa Hanson, a fourth-grade teacher at Northern Elementary in Scott County, was awarded the Kentucky Education Association (KEA) Award for Teaching Excellence this year. She has been a KEA member and taught in Scott County for more than 20 years. However, she never expected her hard work to be recognized above other public educators who serve their students.
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Bridge on Berry Store Road over Buck Creek in Barren County is now reopened. A three ton weight limit is now posted for the bridge. For reference, this weight is less than an average school bus. The bridge had formerly been given a weight limit...
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - People in the Corbin area looking for motorsports trails, look no further. A new trail, named “I Be Dam”, opened recently in downtown Corbin. “We have really, in the last year or two, seen a tremendous rise in motorsports and motorsport trends,” said Maggy Monhollen, Executive Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission.
In Pulaski County, viewer Ashley Wilson sent in video of what appears to be a funnel cloud. Wilson says she took these pictures across from the Somerset Mall just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Dwight Sears shared pictures showing a before and after scene in Shopville. Viewer Misty Flynn sent in...
The latest round of abortion restrictions to come out of Frankfort had forced clinics to halt abortions for a time, out of caution. The clinics successfully argued before a U.S. District judge that the state needs to adopt and fund its regulations before the laws can be enforced. Tamarra Wieder...
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued in Barren County during the week of May 9, 2022. Patricia A. Long, 22, and Joshua T. Brown, 22, both of Fountain Run. Sharon K. Gill, 69, and Gregory C. Gosnell, 58, both of Austin. May 13, 2022:. Bobbie T. McElroy,...
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County grand jury indicted the woman charged in the death of a well-known businessman. The grand jury indicted Victoria Strelsky with the murder of Bryan McCarty. Deputies say she shot him in the back three times. They testified saying she also searched Google...
The London Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police are remind drivers to buckle up during the “Click It Or Ticket” campaign. Officers say it’s an educational and enforcement campaign. They say the overall goal is not to write tickets, but to get people to wear their seatbelts and save lives. State data shows that 806 people died in car crashes last year. 15 thousand lives are saved each year by wearing seatbelts. In Kentucky, of the traffic fatalities last year, more than half were not wearing seat belts. Police say if they do write a ticket, they hope it saves a life. They say it takes about three seconds to buckle up and it could mean your life and that your family will have you around for a while. The “Click It Or Ticket” campaign is during the Memorial Day Holiday through June 5th.
WUKY's award winning history program, Saving Stories; featuring interviews from the Nunn Center for Oral History in the UK Libraries, commemorates International Nurses' Day with a story about the Frontier Nursing Service which introduced the first nurse-midwives to the United States. Founded in Leslie County by Mary Breckinridge, the nurses of the FNS would travel by horse to some of the most inaccessible regions of Eastern Kentucky. Betty Lester, a recruit from Great Britain shares her memories of her first day in the mountains.
