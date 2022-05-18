ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

Glover wins hotly-contested Clerk’s race

By Zac Oakes
lakercountry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a five-way race in the Republican Primary for Russell County Clerk, Patti...

lakercountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Marshall Todd wins Pulaski County Judge-Executive race

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Tuesday’s primary election, a new Pulaski County Judge-Executive will be sworn in next year. Marshall Todd is the Pulaski County Judge-Executive elect, beating incumbent Steve Kelley by more than four thousand votes. Todd said he was thrilled and surprised by the voter turnout...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Russell County, KY
Local
Kentucky Elections
Russell County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
lakercountry.com

Attorney General’s election violation hotline has numerous complaints from Russell, surrounding counties

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Election Violation Hotline received numerous complaints from Russell and surrounding counties during the primary election, either pre-election day, on election day, or after polls closed. In Russell County, the hotline received two complaints pre-election classified as “procedural questions.”. Five complaints were called in Clinton...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Rand Paul, Charles Booker will face off for Ky. US Senate seat

WAVE News - Tuesday night, May 17, 2022. Sen. McGarvey wins Democratic nomination to replace Ky. Congressman Yarmuth. Sen. Morgan McGarvey announced he has won the Democratic nomination for Congressman John Yarmuth’s seat. Bill Dieruf, Craig Greenberg win nominations for Louisville mayoral candidate. Updated: 5 hours ago. The two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
adairvoice.com

School board discusses several items at meeting

The Adair County School District Board met Thursday and discussed several items including the employee salary schedule for the 2022-23 academic year. See the May 26 issue of the Community Voice for full details.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riggins#Republican#Russell County Clerk#Democrat
wymt.com

Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains

(WYMT) - Kentuckians headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots and make sure their voices were heard. ”That’s just my right,” said voter Emline Montgomery. “Then I don’t have a right to complain if someone gets in there that I’m not really as fond of.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Scott County educator named 2022 Kentucky Education Association’s Teacher of the Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Lisa Hanson, a fourth-grade teacher at Northern Elementary in Scott County, was awarded the Kentucky Education Association (KEA) Award for Teaching Excellence this year. She has been a KEA member and taught in Scott County for more than 20 years. However, she never expected her hard work to be recognized above other public educators who serve their students.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Barren County bridge reopens following weight limit issues

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Bridge on Berry Store Road over Buck Creek in Barren County is now reopened. A three ton weight limit is now posted for the bridge. For reference, this weight is less than an average school bus. The bridge had formerly been given a weight limit...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘I Be Dam’ motorsports trail opens in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - People in the Corbin area looking for motorsports trails, look no further. A new trail, named “I Be Dam”, opened recently in downtown Corbin. “We have really, in the last year or two, seen a tremendous rise in motorsports and motorsport trends,” said Maggy Monhollen, Executive Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WTVQ

Severe weather pictures, video coming in from Pulaski County

In Pulaski County, viewer Ashley Wilson sent in video of what appears to be a funnel cloud. Wilson says she took these pictures across from the Somerset Mall just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Dwight Sears shared pictures showing a before and after scene in Shopville. Viewer Misty Flynn sent in...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of May 9, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued in Barren County during the week of May 9, 2022. Patricia A. Long, 22, and Joshua T. Brown, 22, both of Fountain Run. Sharon K. Gill, 69, and Gregory C. Gosnell, 58, both of Austin. May 13, 2022:. Bobbie T. McElroy,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Grand jury indicts woman accused of murdering Bryan McCarty

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County grand jury indicted the woman charged in the death of a well-known businessman. The grand jury indicted Victoria Strelsky with the murder of Bryan McCarty. Deputies say she shot him in the back three times. They testified saying she also searched Google...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Local Law Enforcement Agencies Announce The “Click It Or Ticket” Campaign

The London Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police are remind drivers to buckle up during the “Click It Or Ticket” campaign. Officers say it’s an educational and enforcement campaign. They say the overall goal is not to write tickets, but to get people to wear their seatbelts and save lives. State data shows that 806 people died in car crashes last year. 15 thousand lives are saved each year by wearing seatbelts. In Kentucky, of the traffic fatalities last year, more than half were not wearing seat belts. Police say if they do write a ticket, they hope it saves a life. They say it takes about three seconds to buckle up and it could mean your life and that your family will have you around for a while. The “Click It Or Ticket” campaign is during the Memorial Day Holiday through June 5th.
LONDON, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Boone, Bracken, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Boone; Bracken; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Campbell; Carroll; Crittenden; Daviess; Franklin; Gallatin; Grant; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Henderson; Henry; Jefferson; Kenton; Livingston; McLean; Meade; Nelson; Ohio; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Trimble; Union; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 254 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BOONE BRACKEN BRECKINRIDGE BULLITT CAMPBELL CARROLL CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FRANKLIN GALLATIN GRANT GRAYSON HANCOCK HARDIN HARRISON HENDERSON HENRY JEFFERSON KENTON LIVINGSTON MCLEAN MEADE NELSON OHIO OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON SCOTT SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE UNION WEBSTER
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WUKY

Saving Stories: Frontier Nursing Service holds special place in Kentucky and US history

WUKY's award winning history program, Saving Stories; featuring interviews from the Nunn Center for Oral History in the UK Libraries, commemorates International Nurses' Day with a story about the Frontier Nursing Service which introduced the first nurse-midwives to the United States. Founded in Leslie County by Mary Breckinridge, the nurses of the FNS would travel by horse to some of the most inaccessible regions of Eastern Kentucky. Betty Lester, a recruit from Great Britain shares her memories of her first day in the mountains.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy